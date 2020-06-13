181 Apartments for rent in Millbrae, CA with balcony
Under the sea and above land: Millbrae is home to the Aquarium of the Bay
Located in San Mateo County just west of San Francisco Bay lies Millbrae. With just over 21,500 people, this bustling city has a fantastic location! Millbrae is host to a gorgeous Mediterranean climate. Winters tend to be wet and cool while the summers are usually mild and dry. This climate is typical of northern California and one of the greatest draws. With the San Andreas Lake flanking the western edge and the San Francisco Bay to the northwest, you almost always have a cool breeze flowing across town. Millbrae, as a city, might not please everybody, but the locals adore it, adopt it and make it their own!
Having trouble with Craigslist Millbrae? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Millbrae renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.