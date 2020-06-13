Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:49 AM

181 Apartments for rent in Millbrae, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Millbrae
1 Unit Available
20 Corte Nueva
20 Corte Nueva, Millbrae, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
3030 sqft
Extremely Spacious, Custom Highlands View Home located on a quiet culdesac. Pannoramic Bay Views! High beam ceilings, lots of light, remodeled kitchen, separate breakfast room, View porch, Oversized bedrooms w spacious closets.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Millbrae
1 Unit Available
1255 Millbrae Ave, Millbrae, CA, 94030
1255 Millbrae Avenue, Millbrae, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
2700 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Millbrae
1 Unit Available
431 Richmond Drive 1
431 Richmond Dr, Millbrae, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,190
1500 sqft
Unit 1 Available 06/22/20 Huge Furnished Sunny Apt ?? of Town Garage Pets OK - Property Id: 276311 Fully Furnished Sunny and spacious 3-Bedroom Apartment in Heart of Downtown Millbrae Completely move-in ready Extremely safe & convenient area 1500

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Mills Estates
1 Unit Available
1340 Murchison Drive
1340 Murchison Drive, Millbrae, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
1770 sqft
This 1,770 sq. ft. detached home features a 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage and was built in 1961. A well maintained home with a lot size of appx. 13,250 sq. ft.. The huge fenced yard provides security, privacy and pure enjoyment.

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Millbrae
1 Unit Available
325 Cedar St
325 Cedar Street, Millbrae, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
250 sqft
Brand new modern style house with high-end remodeled in heart of Millbrae, 1 BR/1BA master bedroom suite for rent, The big kitchen with all new appliances, big living room, dining room are shared in first floor It’s perfect and very comfortable

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Millbrae
1 Unit Available
327 Cedar St
327 Cedar Street, Millbrae, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
170 sqft
Brand new modern style house with high-end remodeled in heart of Millbrae, 1 BR/1BA Huge master bedroom suite for rent, The big kitchen with all new appliances, big living room, dining room are shared in first floor It’s perfect and very

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Millbrae
1 Unit Available
88 South Broadway Unit 3402
88 S Broadway, Millbrae, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1260 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Gorgeous, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms condo property rental in a friendly neighborhood in Millbrae. Parking is available inside the building for 2 cars.
Results within 1 mile of Millbrae
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
San Bruno Park
20 Units Available
Aperture
400 San Mateo Ave, San Bruno, CA
Studio
$2,752
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,044
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,675
1013 sqft
Aperture, a sensational new apartment community in San Bruno on the San Francisco Peninsula, offers contemporary urban 1-, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom homes for rent.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Mills Estates
22 Units Available
Skyline Terrace
3133 Frontera Way, Burlingame, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,984
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,742
1357 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,960
1614 sqft
Mid-rise community near I-280. Fantastic upgrades including granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Floor-to-ceiling windows and gourmet kitchens included. A gym, hot tub, pool and grill area available.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:53am
$
Mills Estates
1 Unit Available
Burlingame West
1830 Sequoia Avenue, Burlingame, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,450
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a virtual tour of our community! Send us a message to book your tour.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Crestmoor
1 Unit Available
2380 Bennington Dr
2380 Bennington Drive, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,690
450 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Furnished Bay View Studio A/C Sun Deck Parking W/D - Property Id: 291743 Fully Furnished Private Retreat between SF & Silicon Valley Completely move-in ready Extremely safe area Bright, fully remodeled top-floor Studio Big sun

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
San Bruno Park
1 Unit Available
433 Mastick Ave #A, San Bruno, CA, US, 94066
433 Mastick Avenue, San Bruno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,399
1050 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ec97e97489f096adab7c5e5 This is a fully furnished unit on the first floor of a house located in downtown San Bruno.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Crestmoor
1 Unit Available
1112 Shelter Creek
1112 Shelter Creek Ln, San Bruno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1000 sqft
[2 BD/2 BA] Living at Shelter Creek you get the best of both worlds! -JGPM - Living at Shelter Creek you get the best of both worlds: right off the freeway for the short commute to San Francisco or the Peninsula and then come home to quiet country

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1375 Niles Avenue
1375 Niles Avenue, San Bruno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1850 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER! Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30,2020.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Crestmoor
1 Unit Available
300 Courtland Dr # 4-2
300 Courtland Dr, San Bruno, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,195
Available 07/04/20 FULLY FURNISHED & READY to move in! Being the topmost house on the hill, your experience at our home will be very peaceful. This beautiful, newly remodeled home in San Bruno is the perfect Bay Area getaway.

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Crestmoor
1 Unit Available
1237 Shelter Creek Lane
1237 Shelter Creek Ln, San Bruno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1035 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Crestmoor
1 Unit Available
6110 Shelter Creek Lane
6110 Shelter Creek Ln, San Bruno, CA
Studio
$2,080
490 sqft
EPIC REA-AZARI PM Great Studio Condo at Shelter Creek with Patio and Parking - ____________________________________________________________________________________ * For rent www.EpicREA.
Results within 5 miles of Millbrae
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:48am
Crestmoor
12 Units Available
Acappella
1001 National Ave, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,989
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,958
1118 sqft
Located in The Crossing, this development is convenient and pet-friendly. Amenities include trash compactors, on-site storage units, accent walls, window coverings, linen closets, dens and vinyl flooring.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Burlingame Gardens
17 Units Available
Northpark
1080 Carolan Ave, Burlingame, CA
Studio
$2,306
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,622
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,006
910 sqft
Resort-like community near Bayside Park. Community amenities include two heated swimming pools, an updated fitness center and a gym. Recently renovated apartments include walk-in closets, energy-efficient appliances and updated cabinetry.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Sunshine Gardens
25 Units Available
South City Station
101 MC Lellan Dr, South San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,175
362 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,700
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,411
1169 sqft
Near South San Francisco Station and San Bruno Mountain Park. Apartments feature eco-friendly carpets, oversized windows, and Juliet balconies. Tenants have access to a clubhouse, spa, and 24-hour fitness center. Elevator, bike storage, 24-hr gym.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Shoreview
7 Units Available
Creekside
1600 E 3rd Ave, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,644
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,091
822 sqft
Apartments are close to Caltrain and 101 freeway. Building features 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool and sauna. Units have in-unit laundry, bathtub, dishwasher and hardwood floors. Pets are welcome for an additional fee.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northwest Heights
10 Units Available
Ryan Tower
120 W 3rd Ave, San Mateo, CA
Studio
$2,455
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,579
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,341
838 sqft
Ryan Tower is a newly renovated downtown San Mateo luxury high rise. This landmark building is located within the heart of San Mateo’s serene and exclusive Baywood District.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northwest Heights
2 Units Available
MONTEREY GARDEN APARTMENTS
150 West 3rd Avenue, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,956
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,506
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Monterey is a historic landmark building located within the heart of San Mateo’s serene and exclusive Baywood District.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
Crestmoor
28 Units Available
Pacific Bay Vistas
2 Pacific Bay Cir, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,548
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,297
890 sqft
Stunning community near I-280. Views of the San Francisco Bay. On-site pool, gym, garages and a dog park. Units offer hardwood floors, updated appliances and granite countertops. Open floor plans available.
City Guide for Millbrae, CA

Under the sea and above land: Millbrae is home to the Aquarium of the Bay

Located in San Mateo County just west of San Francisco Bay lies Millbrae. With just over 21,500 people, this bustling city has a fantastic location! Millbrae is host to a gorgeous Mediterranean climate. Winters tend to be wet and cool while the summers are usually mild and dry. This climate is typical of northern California and one of the greatest draws. With the San Andreas Lake flanking the western edge and the San Francisco Bay to the northwest, you almost always have a cool breeze flowing across town. Millbrae, as a city, might not please everybody, but the locals adore it, adopt it and make it their own!

Having trouble with Craigslist Millbrae? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Millbrae, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Millbrae renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

