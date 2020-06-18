All apartments in Mill Valley
Find more places like 319 Marion Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mill Valley, CA
/
319 Marion Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

319 Marion Avenue

319 Marion Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mill Valley
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

319 Marion Avenue, Mill Valley, CA 94941
Cascade Canyon

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
bathtub
furnished
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Nestled amongst a redwood forest this home is ready & waiting for you. Experience the refreshing & clean air, Just steps away from the Dipsea stairs & a short stroll to downtown Mill Valley. The home is fully furnished including a designer remodel featuring a large and fully equipped chef's kitchen with custom cherry cabinetry and limestone counters. The master bathroom features a large soaking tub and steam shower. The home sits on a 10,000 square foot lot which allows for total privacy with a stunning wrap-around deck. The property also includes a fully fenced in yard, making it pet friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 319 Marion Avenue have any available units?
319 Marion Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mill Valley, CA.
What amenities does 319 Marion Avenue have?
Some of 319 Marion Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 319 Marion Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
319 Marion Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 Marion Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 319 Marion Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 319 Marion Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 319 Marion Avenue does offer parking.
Does 319 Marion Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 319 Marion Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 Marion Avenue have a pool?
No, 319 Marion Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 319 Marion Avenue have accessible units?
No, 319 Marion Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 319 Marion Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 319 Marion Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 319 Marion Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 319 Marion Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Mill Valley 1 BedroomsMill Valley 2 Bedrooms
Mill Valley Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMill Valley Furnished Apartments
Mill Valley Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAHillsborough, CAEl Sobrante, CA
Calistoga, CALafayette, CAWindsor, CAAlbany, CACotati, CAEl Verano, CATamalpais-Homestead Valley, CAFairfax, CAHealdsburg, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco