319 Marion Avenue

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Nestled amongst a redwood forest this home is ready & waiting for you. Experience the refreshing & clean air, Just steps away from the Dipsea stairs & a short stroll to downtown Mill Valley. The home is fully furnished including a designer remodel featuring a large and fully equipped chef's kitchen with custom cherry cabinetry and limestone counters. The master bathroom features a large soaking tub and steam shower. The home sits on a 10,000 square foot lot which allows for total privacy with a stunning wrap-around deck. The property also includes a fully fenced in yard, making it pet friendly.