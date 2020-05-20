Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly carport pool microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking pool

800 E. 22nd St. Available 07/01/20 Swimming pool! - Apply Now to Schedule Viewing. - Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath home with a large lot in a great location! Established neighborhood and home also has a carport, and a built in swimming pool for those hot summer days. Furniture displayed in photos is not included.



If you are interested in viewing this property, you must first apply online. Once you are qualified, then a viewing appointment will be set-up.



Please attach the following document(s) to your online application: valid photo identification, proof of income, and the best contact information for any rental reference(s) listed.



Utilities not included, tenant's responsibility.



Appliances included: stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator



*Please note all our properties require renter's insurance policy of $100,000. Must provide proof prior to move in.*



(RLNE5851814)