Merced, CA
800 E. 22nd St.
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:41 AM

800 E. 22nd St.

800 East 22nd Street · (209) 722-5400
Location

800 East 22nd Street, Merced, CA 95340

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 800 E. 22nd St. · Avail. Jul 1

$1,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1948 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
800 E. 22nd St. Available 07/01/20 Swimming pool! - Apply Now to Schedule Viewing. - Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath home with a large lot in a great location! Established neighborhood and home also has a carport, and a built in swimming pool for those hot summer days. Furniture displayed in photos is not included.

If you are interested in viewing this property, you must first apply online. Once you are qualified, then a viewing appointment will be set-up.

Please attach the following document(s) to your online application: valid photo identification, proof of income, and the best contact information for any rental reference(s) listed.

Utilities not included, tenant's responsibility.

Appliances included: stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator

*Please note all our properties require renter's insurance policy of $100,000. Must provide proof prior to move in.*

(RLNE5851814)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 E. 22nd St. have any available units?
800 E. 22nd St. has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 800 E. 22nd St. have?
Some of 800 E. 22nd St.'s amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 E. 22nd St. currently offering any rent specials?
800 E. 22nd St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 E. 22nd St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 800 E. 22nd St. is pet friendly.
Does 800 E. 22nd St. offer parking?
Yes, 800 E. 22nd St. does offer parking.
Does 800 E. 22nd St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 E. 22nd St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 E. 22nd St. have a pool?
Yes, 800 E. 22nd St. has a pool.
Does 800 E. 22nd St. have accessible units?
No, 800 E. 22nd St. does not have accessible units.
Does 800 E. 22nd St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 E. 22nd St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 800 E. 22nd St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 800 E. 22nd St. does not have units with air conditioning.
