Apartment List
/
CA
/
merced
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:30 AM

3 Apartments for rent in Merced, CA with washer-dryer

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1470 Woodbury Court
1470 Woodbury Court, Merced, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1435 sqft
For Rent || 1470 Woodbury Ct Merced - **THIS PROPERTY IS NOT BEING FEATURED ON CRAIGSLIST** Beautiful new 3 bedroom, 2 bath with 2 car attached garage home located in North Merced.

1 of 62

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
673 Phelps Drive
673 Phelps Drive, Merced, CA
6 Bedrooms
$2,625
2491 sqft
Beautiful home- move in ready! - This beautiful North Merced home built in 2019 is perfect for roommates or large families. The open concept living/dining and kitchen is both inviting and convenient.
Results within 1 mile of Merced

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
4449 Terra Corvo Ct.
4449 Terra Corvo Ct, Merced County, CA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Available Now!!!! - Beautiful brand new 4 Bedroom/3 Bath two story home,features an open floor plan and a 2 car garage attached.

Similar Pages

Merced 3 BedroomsMerced Apartments with Garage
Merced Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fresno, CATurlock, CAManteca, CARipon, CA
Ceres, CAPatterson, CAModesto, CA
Sonora, CALos Banos, CAClovis, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Merced CollegeCalifornia State University-Stanislaus
California State University-Fresno