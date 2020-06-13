Apartment List
17 Apartments for rent in Merced, CA with garage

Merced apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4027 Toulon Court
4027 Toulon Court, Merced, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
2465 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! - AVAILABLE NOW! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a spacious 3 car garage. The home offers 3 separate living areas, an over-sized kitchen with granite counter tops, a walk in pantry and opens to the family room with a gas fireplace.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
178 Korbel Avenue
178 Korbel Ave, Merced, CA
5 Bedrooms
$1,790
1863 sqft
SPECIAL PRICING PLUS MOVE-IN SPECIAL!! - Brand New. This beautifully appointed and energy efficient home is currently available with an added bonus, a move in special available to qualified tenant(s) applying by June 15, 2020.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
179 Shafer Ave.
179 Shafer Ave, Merced, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1601 sqft
Coming soon! - Stunning 3 bed 2.5 bath two story former model home with custom features. Home is very spacious and features vaulted ceilings with crown molding. Very nice tile, hardwood floor and plush carpeting.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4456 Cohen Court
4456 Cohen Ct, Merced, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1797 sqft
4456 Cohen Court Available 06/15/20 - This brand new single-family home has approximately 1797 square feet with a living room, family room, dining area, carpet, tile floors, spacious kitchen w/ island, granite counters, gas range, dishwasher,

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
3577 Santiago Avenue
3577 Santiago Avenue, Merced, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1457 sqft
3577 Santiago Avenue Available 08/05/20 Coming Soon! - 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and attached 2 car garage located in the very nice area of Fahren's Park. Currently accepting rental applications. Please do not disturb current tenants.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1188 Solstice Ave
1188 Solstice Avenue, Merced, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
2352 sqft
1188 Solstice Ave Available 07/15/20 MERCED: Fabulous 5 Bed/4 Bath Home Close to UC Merced - 5 bedroom, 4 bath single family home in established neighborhood near schools and bike path. Close to UC Merced and shopping. Great for students.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
135 San Clemente Ct
135 East San Clemente Court, Merced, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1277 sqft
135 San Clemente Ct Available 06/19/20 South Merced: 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home Coming Soon! - This great 4 bedroom 2 bath home is approx. 1277 sq.ft with an open floor plan and a 2 car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4720 Barclay Way
4720 Barclay Way, Merced, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2174 sqft
For Rent || 4720 Barclay Way Merced - Beautiful two-story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, laundry room and 3-bay garage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1146 Paseo Redondo Drive
1146 Paseo Redondo Drive, Merced, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1869 sqft
North Merced: 3 bedroom 2 Bath home on Large Corner Lot!! - Merced: Large 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom 2-story home on shady corner lot. Located close to Rivera Elementary and Middle Schools in the lovely Fahrens Park neighborhood.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1187 Mirror Lake Dr
1187 Mirror Lake Drive, Merced, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1707 sqft
1187 Mirror Lake Dr Available 07/01/20 Appointment Only Do Not Disturb Occupants. Apply Now to Schedule Viewing. - Coming soon, apply today to schedule viewing.

Last updated June 14 at 04:03am
1 Unit Available
3134 College Avenue - A
3134 College Ave, Merced, CA
2 Bedrooms
$995
800 sqft
Completely renovated and upgraded in Feb 2017. New oven, shower/bath, kitchen cabinets and granite counters. Two bedroom, 1 bath apartment in a small gated community near Olive and G Streets. Each apartment comes with a one-car garage.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1440 Woodbury Ct
1440 Woodbury Court, Merced, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1435 sqft
For Rent in Merced || 1440 Woodbury Ct - **THIS PROPERTY IS NOT BEING FEATURED ON CRAIGSLIST** Beautiful new 3 bedroom, 2 bath and 2 car garage home in North Merced.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
635 Brookdale Dr.
635 Brookdale Drive, Merced, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1584 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with swimming pool!!! - 3bd/2ba single story home in North Merced with a fireplace, central AC/heat, living room, dining room, gated pool with pool service included, 2-car garage. Apply today to schedule a viewing at www.

Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
1863 Dry Creek Ct.
1863 Dry Creek Court, Merced, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1281 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bathroom in a cul-de-sac home!! - 3bd/2ba home, single-story, in a cul-de-sac, central AC/heat, living room, dining, kitchen with lots of cabinet space, gas stove, dishwasher, huge back yard with a shed, 2-car garage, approx. 1,281 s. f.
Results within 1 mile of Merced

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4449 Terra Corvo Ct.
4449 Terra Corvo Ct, Merced County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2207 sqft
Available Now!!!! - Beautiful brand new 4 Bedroom/3 Bath two story home,features an open floor plan and a 2 car garage attached.
Results within 10 miles of Merced

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6838 Fruitland Ave.
6838 Fruitland Avenue, Merced County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1392 sqft
6838 Fruitland Ave. Available 06/25/20 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home on a 2 acre lot in Atwater!! Do not disturb tenants. - Single-story home on a 2 acre lot, central ac/heat, water/sewer included, 2-car garage, approx. 1,392 s.f.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
542 E. Clinton
542 East Clinton Avenue, Atwater, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1643 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath house on corner lot - Kitchen has electric stove, microwave, brand new dishwasher, and refrigerator (with no warranty), plenty of cabinets with a dining area and ceiling fan.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Merced, CA

Merced apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

