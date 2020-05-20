4893 Kinross Ct

Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

Immaculate North Merced Home Available Soon!! - If you are looking for outstanding customer service, you just found a great home to choose! River Drive Properties has a new home in North Merced for lease. It features 3 bedrooms / 2 bathrooms, a large flex room with French doors & many upgrades throughout. Call us at 209.455.7122 today for a personal tour. We cater to our rental customers, you do not need to complete an application first, we are open 7 days a week, and show available homes after 5pm.



We look forward to hearing from you soon!



DRE #02038235



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4204295)