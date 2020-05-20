All apartments in Merced
4893 Kinross Ct

4893 Kinross Court · (209) 455-7122
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4893 Kinross Court, Merced, CA 95348

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4893 Kinross Ct · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1894 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Immaculate North Merced Home Available Soon!! - If you are looking for outstanding customer service, you just found a great home to choose! River Drive Properties has a new home in North Merced for lease. It features 3 bedrooms / 2 bathrooms, a large flex room with French doors & many upgrades throughout. Call us at 209.455.7122 today for a personal tour. We cater to our rental customers, you do not need to complete an application first, we are open 7 days a week, and show available homes after 5pm.

We look forward to hearing from you soon!

DRE #02038235

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4204295)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4893 Kinross Ct have any available units?
4893 Kinross Ct has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4893 Kinross Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4893 Kinross Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4893 Kinross Ct pet-friendly?
No, 4893 Kinross Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Merced.
Does 4893 Kinross Ct offer parking?
No, 4893 Kinross Ct does not offer parking.
Does 4893 Kinross Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4893 Kinross Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4893 Kinross Ct have a pool?
No, 4893 Kinross Ct does not have a pool.
Does 4893 Kinross Ct have accessible units?
No, 4893 Kinross Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4893 Kinross Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 4893 Kinross Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4893 Kinross Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 4893 Kinross Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
