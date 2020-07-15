All apartments in Merced
4002 Cinnabar Ave.

4002 Cinnabar Avenue · (209) 725-2110
Location

4002 Cinnabar Avenue, Merced, CA 95348

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4002 Cinnabar Ave. · Avail. Aug 1

$1,995

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2247 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4002 Cinnabar Ave. Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous 4 bed 3.5 bath corner lot home! - Single-story, corner lot, in-law suite with private entrance, main house has open floor with loads of upgrades throughout the house, central AC/heat, 2-car garage.

Apply today to schedule a viewing at www.redbrickpropertymanagement.com. Credit inquiries are soft pulls and will not reflect on your credit report. Once you are qualified, an appointment to view the unit will be set up.

Please be prepared to attach the following documents to your online application: a valid picture ID/Driver License, proof of income ( two most recent pay check stubs or print out). All items must be included or application will be delayed.

*CREDIT CHECKS ARE SOFT INQUIRIES*

Applicant Requirements:
• Minimum of a 600 FICO score.
• 3 years of good rental history.
• Income must be 3 times the monthly rent.
• No evictions within the last 5 years.
• Applicants with convictions of violent, drug, sex and financial crimes could be disqualified.
• No utility collections or balances owed to other management companies.

(RLNE4099998)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4002 Cinnabar Ave. have any available units?
4002 Cinnabar Ave. has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4002 Cinnabar Ave. have?
Some of 4002 Cinnabar Ave.'s amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4002 Cinnabar Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4002 Cinnabar Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4002 Cinnabar Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4002 Cinnabar Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 4002 Cinnabar Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 4002 Cinnabar Ave. offers parking.
Does 4002 Cinnabar Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4002 Cinnabar Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4002 Cinnabar Ave. have a pool?
No, 4002 Cinnabar Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4002 Cinnabar Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4002 Cinnabar Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4002 Cinnabar Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4002 Cinnabar Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4002 Cinnabar Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4002 Cinnabar Ave. has units with air conditioning.
