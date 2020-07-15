Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4002 Cinnabar Ave. Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous 4 bed 3.5 bath corner lot home! - Single-story, corner lot, in-law suite with private entrance, main house has open floor with loads of upgrades throughout the house, central AC/heat, 2-car garage.



Apply today to schedule a viewing at www.redbrickpropertymanagement.com. Credit inquiries are soft pulls and will not reflect on your credit report. Once you are qualified, an appointment to view the unit will be set up.



Please be prepared to attach the following documents to your online application: a valid picture ID/Driver License, proof of income ( two most recent pay check stubs or print out). All items must be included or application will be delayed.



*CREDIT CHECKS ARE SOFT INQUIRIES*



Applicant Requirements:

• Minimum of a 600 FICO score.

• 3 years of good rental history.

• Income must be 3 times the monthly rent.

• No evictions within the last 5 years.

• Applicants with convictions of violent, drug, sex and financial crimes could be disqualified.

• No utility collections or balances owed to other management companies.



