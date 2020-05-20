All apartments in Merced
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

2714 Lexington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2714 Lexington Avenue, Merced, CA 95340

Amenities

hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
hot tub
Available now! Spacious home in established neighborhood! - Spacious home in an established neighborhood. Single story home, 3 bedroom 2 and a half bath located off of East 27th. Fireplace, spa tub in master. Tenant is responsible for utilities. Gardening services can be added for an extra cost if desired.

Please visit our website to view the most current status of our rentals at www.MercedRealEstate.com and to also get an applications and a list of all necessary documentation needed to apply. All persons over the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to go through the screening process. At least one completed and screened application is needed PRIOR to scheduling a viewing.

(RLNE5771908)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2714 Lexington Ave. have any available units?
2714 Lexington Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Merced, CA.
Is 2714 Lexington Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2714 Lexington Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2714 Lexington Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 2714 Lexington Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Merced.
Does 2714 Lexington Ave. offer parking?
No, 2714 Lexington Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 2714 Lexington Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2714 Lexington Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2714 Lexington Ave. have a pool?
No, 2714 Lexington Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2714 Lexington Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2714 Lexington Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2714 Lexington Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2714 Lexington Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2714 Lexington Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2714 Lexington Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
