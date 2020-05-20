All apartments in Merced
179 Shafer Ave.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

179 Shafer Ave.

179 Shafer Ave · (209) 384-7368
Location

179 Shafer Ave, Merced, CA 95348

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 179 Shafer Ave. · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1601 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Coming soon! - Stunning 3 bed 2.5 bath two story former model home with custom features. Home is very spacious and features vaulted ceilings with crown molding. Very nice tile, hardwood floor and plush carpeting. Home has a quaint back yard with covered patio. 1,601 sq foot located in North Merced very close to UC merced and Merced college and El Capital High. Cat Track Stop close by. Microwave, gas stove, fridge included. Laundry room upstairs. 2 car garage.
Tenant pays utilities. No Pets. 1 Year lease or 6 month lease.

Please visit our website to view the most current status of our rentals at www.MercedRealEstate.com and to also get an applications and a list of all necessary documentation needed to apply. All persons over the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to go through the screening process. At least one completed and screened application is needed PRIOR to scheduling a viewing.

**Note:some of our properties may have waiting lists, first come first serve**
*Please DO NOT disturb current tenants*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3967259)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

