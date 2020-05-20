179 Shafer Ave.

Amenities

Coming soon! - Stunning 3 bed 2.5 bath two story former model home with custom features. Home is very spacious and features vaulted ceilings with crown molding. Very nice tile, hardwood floor and plush carpeting. Home has a quaint back yard with covered patio. 1,601 sq foot located in North Merced very close to UC merced and Merced college and El Capital High. Cat Track Stop close by. Microwave, gas stove, fridge included. Laundry room upstairs. 2 car garage.

Tenant pays utilities. No Pets. 1 Year lease or 6 month lease.



Please visit our website to view the most current status of our rentals at www.MercedRealEstate.com and to also get an applications and a list of all necessary documentation needed to apply. All persons over the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to go through the screening process. At least one completed and screened application is needed PRIOR to scheduling a viewing.



**Note:some of our properties may have waiting lists, first come first serve**

*Please DO NOT disturb current tenants*



