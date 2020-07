Amenities

One Bedroom Condo in LA's most sought after area. On the West Hollywood border, a block from shopping and dining on Melrose! Updated bathroom with an oversized shower. BRAND NEW Open Kitchen. Living room with fireplace. Both Bedroom and living room open to a large patio with plenty of room for relaxing. The building has a large gym and cardio room, spa with jets, and a rooftop deck for sunning or dining with BBQ!