Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

This lovely home is located in a quiet and beautifully tree line street of Mayflower Village in Arcadia. Home has 2 bedrooms /1 bathroom and huge backyard with fruit trees to relax and entertain. Conveniently located close to Freeway 210, 605, and 10. Close to Westfield Santa Anita mall, Monrovia Downtown, LA County Arboretum, and many more shops and restaurants.