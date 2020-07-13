/
27 Apartments under $1,800 for rent in Martinez, CA
Vista Oaks
3883 Vista Oaks Dr, Martinez, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,770
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
867 sqft
Nicely crafted apartments with a fireplace and hardwood floors. Cats and dogs allowed. 24-hour maintenance available. Near John Muir National Historic Site. Easy access to Highway 4.
61 Morello Avenue
61 Morello Avenue, Martinez, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
900 sqft
Stokley Properties Presents 61 Morello Avenue. Large One Bedroom Unit! - To schedule a viewing at your convenience, please call 925-658-1415 Ext #4 or e-mail blake@stokleyproperties.
Mountain View
1220 Monument Blvd, Concord, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,720
570 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just minutes from I-680. Residents enjoy units with walk-in closets, air conditioning, and ceiling fans. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, hot tub, pool, and parking.
Palm Lake
780 Oak Grove Rd, Concord, CA
Studio
$1,775
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,005
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
933 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Sun Valley Apartment Homes
1400 Contra Costa Blvd, Pleasant Hill, CA
Studio
$1,760
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,000
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
900 sqft
Bright apartments with lots of natural light near I-680. Recently renovated with stainless steel apartments. Hardwood floors and granite counters. Tenants have access to on-site car charging station and swimming pool.
Ellis Lake
Adobe Lake
1530 Ellis St, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering lake views and beautiful, green grounds, this development is close to downtown and the luxury of local shopping and dining. Amenities include open floor plans, storage space, and new kitchens.
Ellis Lake
City Walk
1688 Clayton Rd, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,670
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off highway 242, this beautiful development offers a series of unique amenities. Attractions include new carpet, walking access to the BART station, two onsite pools, and public laundry rooms.
Ellis Lake
Adelaide Pines Apartments
1730 Adelaide St, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to BART, multiple freeways and the "Park and Stop" Mall. Units include carpeting, ceramic tiles floors, and dining rooms. Community has lush landscaping, recent renovations, and more.
Ellis Lake
Lakeshore
1530 Ellis St, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from downtown Concord, these air-conditioned apartment homes feature pools, lush landscaping, laundry centers and quiet courtyards. The studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments boast spacious floor plans.
Ellis Lake
Laguna Ellis
1776 Laguna St, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
780 sqft
Half a mile from Concord BART Station, these newly renovated homes feature large closets, private patios, and state-of-the-art kitchens. The gated community has a sparkling pool and on-site laundry, among other amenities.
Downtown Walnut Creek
Newell Vista Apartments
1200 Newell Hill Pl, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,700
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1025 sqft
Sun-drizzled apartments within walking distance of leafy Walnut Creek. Suites have garbage disposals, ceiling fans and air conditioning. Fitness center and high-speed internet access. Studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments available.
Downtown Concord
Broadway Towers
1601 Broadway St, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
513 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated just off of 242 and Market Street, these units are comfortable and affordable. Amenities include garbage disposals, on-site laundry, patios and balconies, refrigerators, and ceiling fans.
Ellis Lake
Sequoyah Apartments
1741 Detroit Ave, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
840 sqft
Located in central Concord, this apartment complex offers a series of unique amenities. These include dark awnings, new interiors, new carpet in each unit, new appliances, ceramic tile, air conditioning and ceiling fans.
Ygnacio Village
1295 Homestead Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,935
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
915 sqft
Modern apartments with expansive layouts and wood-burning fireplaces. Tenants get access to a pool. Run or cycle along Iron Horse Regional Trail during free time. Near Walnut Creek BART station.
Ellis Lake
Sequoyah II Apartments
1711 Detroit Ave, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
Recently renovated and centrally located, this complex is comfortable and approachable. Amenities include new carpet, bathtubs, ranges, ovens, refrigerators and ample storage in each unit.
632 Vallejo Street
632 Vallejo Street, Crockett, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Room For Rent - Property Id: 17189 Fully furnished room with separate bathroom, in a lovely 3 bedroom home to share with two others. Looking for someone that is clean, reliable, likes animals as I have 2 small dogs and 1 cat.
Downtown Walnut Creek
19 Holcomb Court
19 Holcomb Ct, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
750 sqft
Spacious one bedroom/one bath condo in Walnut Creek - Newly remodeled spacious one bed/one bath apartment in Walnut Creek. All new paint throughout, new floors, new lighting, all new kitchen cabinets/counter tops and new bathroom.
Bay Village
1107 Porter St, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
850 sqft
Close to I-80, these one- and two-bedroom homes feature vaulted ceilings, stainless steel sinks in kitchens and fireplaces. Resident amenities include on-site laundry, a pool and a clubhouse.
Creekside Terrace
1390 Creekside Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
850 sqft
Come visit this garden style apartment community, we are located on the Creekside Drive of beautiful Walnut Creek.
The Retreat Apartments
1441 Creekside Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,673
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,060
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,370
1008 sqft
The Retreat wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
The Meritage
55 Valle Vista Avenue, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Community features covered parking, swimming pool, fitness center and golf courses. Units have washer/dryers, central air and heat and large closets. Easy access to Interstate 80.
Sundance at Vallejo Ranch
60 Rotary Way, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,573
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
846 sqft
Apartment amenities include in-unit laundry, wood burning fireplaces, ceiling fans and additional storage. Community features include fitness center, covered parking and courtesy patrol. Short-term leases available.
Vallejo Heights
39 Werden St
39 Werden Street, Vallejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
988 sqft
39 Werden St Available 07/27/20 Updated 3 Bedroom Townhouse in Vallejo - This Renovated 3 Bedroom Home Features: 1. Fresh Interior Paint 2. Brand New Carpet throughout 4. In-Unit Laundry Machines 5.
1021 El Dorado St
1021 El Dorado Street, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
1020 sqft
Single family home 1 bedroom Craftsman Style Cottage (Pet Friendly) 1021 El Dorado - This cute spacious home has 1 bedroom, 1 bath & 1 car garage. The home is 1020 sq.ft. Large living room with built in hutch. Large kitchen & dining area.
