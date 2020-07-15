3661 Magnolia Street

Amenities
3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Home - Loomis - Beautiful and large single family home in the heart of Loomis. The home offers a spacious living room, dining area in kitchen, family room with a fireplace and access to a covered patio, and three bedrooms with lots of closet space. Indoor laundry room with electric washer/dryer hookups. Window air conditioners and central air. Two-car detached garage. Corner of Horseshoe Bar Road and across the street from Fire Department. Sewer utility included. Pets accepted with an additional deposit.
DETAILS
- Security deposit equal to rent
- One year lease
- Pets accepted with additional deposit
PLEASE & THANK YOU
- Submit inquiries/questions and viewing appointment requests to accounting@bnbre.com or 916-660-0509 ext 1
- Please drive by home/through neighborhood to determine if location/area are suitable/convenient for you (prior to scheduling appointment)
APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS
- Income of 3x monthly rent
- No evictions
- Good credit
- Positive rental history
- $30 application fee per adult
(RLNE5899651)