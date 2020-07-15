All apartments in Loomis
Find more places like 3661 Magnolia Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Loomis, CA
/
3661 Magnolia Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

3661 Magnolia Street

3661 Magnolia Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3661 Magnolia Street, Loomis, CA 95650

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Home - Loomis - Beautiful and large single family home in the heart of Loomis. The home offers a spacious living room, dining area in kitchen, family room with a fireplace and access to a covered patio, and three bedrooms with lots of closet space. Indoor laundry room with electric washer/dryer hookups. Window air conditioners and central air. Two-car detached garage. Corner of Horseshoe Bar Road and across the street from Fire Department. Sewer utility included. Pets accepted with an additional deposit.

DETAILS
- Security deposit equal to rent
- One year lease
- Pets accepted with additional deposit

PLEASE & THANK YOU
- Submit inquiries/questions and viewing appointment requests to accounting@bnbre.com or 916-660-0509 ext 1
- Please drive by home/through neighborhood to determine if location/area are suitable/convenient for you (prior to scheduling appointment)

APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS
- Income of 3x monthly rent
- No evictions
- Good credit
- Positive rental history
- $30 application fee per adult

(RLNE5899651)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3661 Magnolia Street have any available units?
3661 Magnolia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loomis, CA.
What amenities does 3661 Magnolia Street have?
Some of 3661 Magnolia Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3661 Magnolia Street currently offering any rent specials?
3661 Magnolia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3661 Magnolia Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3661 Magnolia Street is pet friendly.
Does 3661 Magnolia Street offer parking?
Yes, 3661 Magnolia Street offers parking.
Does 3661 Magnolia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3661 Magnolia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3661 Magnolia Street have a pool?
No, 3661 Magnolia Street does not have a pool.
Does 3661 Magnolia Street have accessible units?
No, 3661 Magnolia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3661 Magnolia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3661 Magnolia Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3661 Magnolia Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3661 Magnolia Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CARoseville, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAArden-Arcade, CAFolsom, CARocklin, CADavis, CAStockton, CACarmichael, CARancho Cordova, CAAntelope, CA
West Sacramento, CAFair Oaks, CAEl Dorado Hills, CAOrangevale, CARosemont, CACameron Park, CALincoln, CAAuburn, CANorth Auburn, CAFoothill Farms, CAGold River, CALa Riviera, CA
Florin, CALemon Hill, CAGrass Valley, CALinda, CALake Wildwood, CANevada City, CAMarysville, CAYuba City, CAWoodland, CAJackson, CALodi, CADixon, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoUniversity of the Pacific
Sacramento City CollegeSierra College
William Jessup University