3661 Magnolia Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Home - Loomis - Beautiful and large single family home in the heart of Loomis. The home offers a spacious living room, dining area in kitchen, family room with a fireplace and access to a covered patio, and three bedrooms with lots of closet space. Indoor laundry room with electric washer/dryer hookups. Window air conditioners and central air. Two-car detached garage. Corner of Horseshoe Bar Road and across the street from Fire Department. Sewer utility included. Pets accepted with an additional deposit.



DETAILS

- Security deposit equal to rent

- One year lease

- Pets accepted with additional deposit



PLEASE & THANK YOU

- Submit inquiries/questions and viewing appointment requests to accounting@bnbre.com or 916-660-0509 ext 1

- Please drive by home/through neighborhood to determine if location/area are suitable/convenient for you (prior to scheduling appointment)



APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS

- Income of 3x monthly rent

- No evictions

- Good credit

- Positive rental history

- $30 application fee per adult



(RLNE5899651)