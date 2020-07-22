15 Apartments for rent in Lomita, CA with move-in specials
The word lomita means "little knoll" in Spanish. The little hilltop of the California community of Lomita used to be wider, but parts of it were appropriated by neighboring Torrance and Rolling Hills, since it was originally developed in 1907.
Lomita began as a Spanish ranchero, used for cattle grazing. From there, an oil boom and bust caused land values to skyrocket and sections of the community to be ceded to oil giants at the turn of the 20th century. In the 1930s, the area was known for its truck farms, and was pegged as the Celery Capitol of the World. A small town vibe has persisted through the years, with the town incorporating in 1964, in part to prevent the construction of high rise apartments that would change the feel of the city. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Lomita apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Lomita apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.