15 Apartments for rent in Lomita, CA with move-in specials

The word lomita means "little knoll" in Spanish. The little hilltop of the California community of Lomita used to be wider, but parts of it were appropriated by neighboring Torrance and Rolling Hills, since it was originally developed in 1907.

Lomita began as a Spanish ranchero, used for cattle grazing. From there, an oil boom and bust caused land values to skyrocket and sections of the community to be ceded to oil giants at the turn of the 20th century. In the 1930s, the area was known for its truck farms, and was pegged as the Celery Capitol of the World. A small town vibe has persisted through the years, with the town incorporating in 1964, in part to prevent the construction of high rise apartments that would change the feel of the city. See more