58 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Loma Linda, CA
1 of 12
1 of 8
1 of 11
1 of 7
1 of 44
1 of 16
1 of 14
1 of 15
1 of 14
1 of 15
1 of 6
1 of 13
1 of 7
1 of 3
1 of 2
1 of 18
1 of 8
1 of 10
1 of 8
1 of 33
1 of 19
1 of 28
1 of 24
1 of 28
Loma Linda: Proud home of the first baboon-to-human heart transplant.
Widely considered one of the Inland Empire’s best kept secrets, Loma Linda is an older town with a rich history full of medical firsts. The hub of activity for the Seventh Day Adventist community in the area, their influence on Loma Linda has stretched all of the way from the primarily vegetarian cuisine offered at area restaurants to the weekend mail delivery which, until furloughs in 2011, was one of the only towns in the country to have a Sunday mail delivery. See more
Finding an apartment in Loma Linda that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.