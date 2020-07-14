All apartments in Lincoln
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:50 AM

504 Welsford Court

504 Welsford Court · No Longer Available
Location

504 Welsford Court, Lincoln, CA 95648

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Coming Late July!

This Lincoln Crossing 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with large loft is situated on a large 1/4 acre cul de sac location with great room to roam in the backyard. It features almost 2,600sf of living space with a separate living, dining and family room with fireplace, and oversized 2 car plus garage. Brand new carpet and Paint! Huge side and backyard complete with a play structure and 2 separate patio areas off the kitchen and dining areas. It has a bedroom and full bathroom downstairs and boasts laminate and tile floors, tile counters, and includes the refrigerator. *Please note that this property is near a train track location

The Lincoln Crossing clubhouse includes usage of the Pool facilities, Fitness center, Game room and Fiber Optic Internet Services.

Rent is $2,695.00 per month and includes landscaping so you can forget your lawnmower!

Utilities are tenant responsibility.

Pets are at owners discretion. SORRY NO CATS OR AGRESSIVE BREEDS.

Combined household income must be 2.5 times the rent.

Red Door Property Management requires renters insurance at all properties managed.

Application fees are $35 per person 18 or over.

The security deposit is TBD and based on the overall application screening process including credit, employment and income verification.

NO Smoking permitted

Please see application for further information and guidelines.

To apply, visit www.RentRedDoor.com or call 916-644-1800

BRE License #01778826

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

