Last updated May 4 2020 at 11:40 AM

488 Navigator Drive

488 Navigator Drive · (916) 597-2015 ext. 113
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

488 Navigator Drive, Lincoln, CA 95648

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 488 Navigator Drive · Avail. now

$1,825

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1425 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Charming 3bd/2.5ba Lincoln Home with 2 Car Garage, - This Newer 3 bedroom 2.5 bath house is located in Lincoln near Joiner Parkway and 5th Street.

Amenities include indoor living room, kitchen with lots of counter space, breakfast bar, dishwasher, range, disposal, microwave, laundry room, central heat & air, upstairs computer/small office area, large walk-in master bedroom closet, 2-car garage, patio and fenced backyard.

PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS. This property requires a one-year lease, pets negotiable with $500.00 additional deposit and breed restrictions. Renter Liability Insurance of minimum $100,000 is required. Tenant pays all utilities and $20.00 administrative fee that includes but not limited to; utility tracking and billing, insurance compliance, 24/7 maintenance call service, tenant portal, online payment option and an air filter will be delivered to the home every 3 months.
For more information or to view our showing calendar please visit www.cornettemanagement.com or call (916) 597-2015.
The above property description and information is deemed to be accurate but is not guaranteed and may be changed without notice. We do business in accordance with all State and Federal Fair Housing Laws - Lic #00582253.

(RLNE3055192)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 488 Navigator Drive have any available units?
488 Navigator Drive has a unit available for $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 488 Navigator Drive have?
Some of 488 Navigator Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 488 Navigator Drive currently offering any rent specials?
488 Navigator Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 488 Navigator Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 488 Navigator Drive is pet friendly.
Does 488 Navigator Drive offer parking?
Yes, 488 Navigator Drive does offer parking.
Does 488 Navigator Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 488 Navigator Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 488 Navigator Drive have a pool?
No, 488 Navigator Drive does not have a pool.
Does 488 Navigator Drive have accessible units?
No, 488 Navigator Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 488 Navigator Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 488 Navigator Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 488 Navigator Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 488 Navigator Drive has units with air conditioning.
