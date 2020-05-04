488 Navigator Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Charming 3bd/2.5ba Lincoln Home with 2 Car Garage, - This Newer 3 bedroom 2.5 bath house is located in Lincoln near Joiner Parkway and 5th Street.



Amenities include indoor living room, kitchen with lots of counter space, breakfast bar, dishwasher, range, disposal, microwave, laundry room, central heat & air, upstairs computer/small office area, large walk-in master bedroom closet, 2-car garage, patio and fenced backyard.



PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS. This property requires a one-year lease, pets negotiable with $500.00 additional deposit and breed restrictions. Renter Liability Insurance of minimum $100,000 is required. Tenant pays all utilities and $20.00 administrative fee that includes but not limited to; utility tracking and billing, insurance compliance, 24/7 maintenance call service, tenant portal, online payment option and an air filter will be delivered to the home every 3 months.

For more information or to view our showing calendar please visit www.cornettemanagement.com or call (916) 597-2015.

The above property description and information is deemed to be accurate but is not guaranteed and may be changed without notice. We do business in accordance with all State and Federal Fair Housing Laws - Lic #00582253.



