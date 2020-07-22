All apartments in Lathrop
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

881 Englewood Way

881 Englewood Way · (925) 750-3128
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

881 Englewood Way, Lathrop, CA 95330

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 881 Englewood Way · Avail. now

$2,110

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2002 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LATHROP 4 bedroom Rental now move in ready! - HBR Rentals Presents: Our new Lathrop home is now move in ready!

This home welcomes you in with bright, high ceiling at formal living and dining room.
Kitchen and cozy family room are perfect to enjoy your family game nights in.

Located within walking distance to neighborhood park. Close to shopping, restaurants and i5.

All bedrooms are located on the 2nd floor and home features all new carpets. Absolutely move in ready!

Text 925-750-3128 to schedule a viewing!

All applicants must meet the following criteria:
1. No prior evictions
2. Your income must be 3 times rent or higher (NET)
3. Credit score must be 640 or higher
4. Must be at current job for at least one year.

DRE 01885470

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.
Property Entry Advisory and Declaration

If you do set an appointment for a showing, please keep in mind the following:

Any persons entering a property must agree to:

*Only make an appointment if, to the best of your knowledge: 1) you are not currently sick with, and have not knowingly, within the last 14 days, been in contact with someone afflicted with, COVID-19; and/or 2) you are not experiencing a fever, or signs of respiratory illness such as cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, or other COVID-19 symptoms.
*Adhere strictly to the social distancing guidelines at all times by remaining at least six feet apart per the recommendations established by the CDC https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html
*Wear face coverings, and sanitize their hands prior to entry.
*Refrain from touching any surface during a showing.
*REQUIRED Sign a Property Viewing Advisory and Declaration.
*While we will have sanitizer on hand, make sure to bring your own mask and gloves. If hand sanitizers are unavailable, liquid hand soap for hand washing will be made available.
*No more than two other individuals are to be in a dwelling at the same time during a showing. If other persons are necessary for a showing, they should wait outside or in their vehicles to observe the social distance guidelines. *We discourage anyone who does not need to view the property from attending a showing.
*We are committed to doing our part during the Covid-19 crisis.

We will:

**Perform thorough cleaning and disinfect commonly used surfaces before and after each showing.
Introduce fresh outside air.
**Open all doors and cabinets prior to the showing to limit touching of any surfaces by those viewing the home.
**Also adhere to CDC guidelines, including, but not limited to: wearing face coverings, maintaining physical distancing and washing and/or sanitizing our hands.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5939364)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 881 Englewood Way have any available units?
881 Englewood Way has a unit available for $2,110 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 881 Englewood Way have?
Some of 881 Englewood Way's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 881 Englewood Way currently offering any rent specials?
881 Englewood Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 881 Englewood Way pet-friendly?
No, 881 Englewood Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lathrop.
Does 881 Englewood Way offer parking?
Yes, 881 Englewood Way offers parking.
Does 881 Englewood Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 881 Englewood Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 881 Englewood Way have a pool?
No, 881 Englewood Way does not have a pool.
Does 881 Englewood Way have accessible units?
No, 881 Englewood Way does not have accessible units.
Does 881 Englewood Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 881 Englewood Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 881 Englewood Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 881 Englewood Way has units with air conditioning.

