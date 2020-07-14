All apartments in Lathrop
830 Boulder Avenue

830 Boulder Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

830 Boulder Avenue, Lathrop, CA 95330

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
DRE Lic. 01144123
Rent $2,500
Deposit $2,500
$45 Application Fee per Adult
It's our policy that you drive by the property and then call the office to schedule an appointment. Our business hours are Mon. thru Fri. 9:00am - 5:00pm.

Absolutely Gorgeous Home in a Desirable Stonebridge Subdivision. This home features kitchen w/granite counters, stainless and steel appliances, apron stainless steel sink, center island with breakfast bar. Separate living room, large family room with fireplace and formal dining area. This 3 bedroom home includes a loft that could be the 4th bedroom. Newly updated bathrooms and laminate flooring downstairs. Spacious master bedroom with mirror closet doors, walk- in closet plus additional linen closet in master suite. master bathroom features dual sinks. Ceiling fans w/light throughout and interior laundry room. This property also features Solar powered for energy & financial benefit. Easy access to I-5 and close to nearby school and parks.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 830 Boulder Avenue have any available units?
830 Boulder Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lathrop, CA.
What amenities does 830 Boulder Avenue have?
Some of 830 Boulder Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 830 Boulder Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
830 Boulder Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 830 Boulder Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 830 Boulder Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lathrop.
Does 830 Boulder Avenue offer parking?
No, 830 Boulder Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 830 Boulder Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 830 Boulder Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 830 Boulder Avenue have a pool?
No, 830 Boulder Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 830 Boulder Avenue have accessible units?
No, 830 Boulder Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 830 Boulder Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 830 Boulder Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 830 Boulder Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 830 Boulder Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
