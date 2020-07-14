830 Boulder Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

DRE Lic. 01144123

Rent $2,500

Deposit $2,500

$45 Application Fee per Adult

It's our policy that you drive by the property and then call the office to schedule an appointment. Our business hours are Mon. thru Fri. 9:00am - 5:00pm.



Absolutely Gorgeous Home in a Desirable Stonebridge Subdivision. This home features kitchen w/granite counters, stainless and steel appliances, apron stainless steel sink, center island with breakfast bar. Separate living room, large family room with fireplace and formal dining area. This 3 bedroom home includes a loft that could be the 4th bedroom. Newly updated bathrooms and laminate flooring downstairs. Spacious master bedroom with mirror closet doors, walk- in closet plus additional linen closet in master suite. master bathroom features dual sinks. Ceiling fans w/light throughout and interior laundry room. This property also features Solar powered for energy & financial benefit. Easy access to I-5 and close to nearby school and parks.

