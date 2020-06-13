16 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Lancaster, CA
1 of 22
1 of 1
1 of 25
1 of 10
1 of 28
1 of 11
1 of 13
1 of 15
1 of 8
1 of 4
1 of 3
1 of 15
1 of 16
1 of 22
1 of 14
1 of 93
So, you’re in a SoCal state of mind? But you don’t want the fast pace of Los Angeles or the beach scene of Malibu. You’re craving the high-desert climate but want something a bit more laid-back, right? Look no further than Lancaster.
Located in Los Angeles County, Lancaster is home to 11 state parks, year-round festivals, and was even home to the late Judy Garland. In fact, Lancaster has so much to offer its residents that it’s no wonder you want to move here. What are you waiting for? Click your heels three times and repeat ala Judy, “There’s no place like home.” See more
Finding an apartment in Lancaster that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.