Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:26 PM

16 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Lancaster, CA

Finding an apartment in Lancaster that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
8 Units Available
Granada Villas
43230 Gadsden Ave, Lancaster, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
844 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A charming, modern community with a resort-style pool, sundeck, hot tub, and playground. Mountain views from many homes. Apartments feature central air, updated appliances, and a patio or balcony.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
16 Units Available
Sienna Heights
43519 Kirkland Ave, Lancaster, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A luxury community near the shopping and dining. On-site fitness center, two dog parks, three pools, and ample green space. Beautiful apartments with flexible term leases. Fitness center and garages available.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
2 Units Available
Woodlands West
44004 Engle Way, Lancaster, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,723
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to Highway 14, schools and Hull Park. Community has a swimming pool and is pet-friendly. Units feature roomy floor plans, air conditioning and private balconies.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Joshua
1 Unit Available
648 E Avenue J-11
648 East Avenue J 11, Lancaster, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
1473 sqft
New Listing! - Featuring multiple upgrades including paint, window treatments, flooring, appliances, etc. Contact us for more information at 213.598.8528.

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Lincoln
1 Unit Available
43956 Gillan Avenue
43956 Gillan Avenue, Lancaster, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1899 sqft
Stunning 4 bedroom, 3 bath located on a cul-de-sac in East Lancaster. Open kitchen, dining, family room combination with formal living and dining space. Master bedroom suite with two walk-in closets. Tile floors downstairs, carpet upstairs.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Joshua
1 Unit Available
422 E Ave J 9
422 East Avenue J 9, Lancaster, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1874 sqft
Spacious 2-Story on Corner Lot!/Built in 1991/Tile Roof/Stucco Exterior/Wood Trim/3-Car Garage/Roll-up Doors/Gated Front Yard/Double Entry Doors/Shows Like a Model!/Grand Staircase/Lots of Hard-Surfaced Flooring...

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Mariposa
1 Unit Available
45519 Corkwood Avenue
45519 Corkwood Avenue, Lancaster, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1613 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Two bed one bath unit all one story. The unit has all tile flooring, upgraded windows, extra storage inside, updated kitchen cabinets and counter tops. There is plenty of space in front and back to relax outside.
Results within 5 miles of Lancaster
Last updated June 13 at 06:08pm
5 Units Available
Palm Chaparral
38441 5th St W, Palmdale, CA
Studio
$1,335
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,520
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
974 sqft
Luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment and Antelope Valley Freeway. Pet-friendly community with pool, business center, media room, tennis court and on-site laundry. Modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, patio/balcony.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
2 Units Available
The Arches at Regional Center West
570 Knollview Ct, Palmdale, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,994
932 sqft
Located in West Palmdale, close to shopping, schools and museums. Units feature patio/balcony, granite counters and garbage disposal. Community offers basketball court, BBQ grill, pool and courtyard.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1616 AVE N SERRANO
1616 West Avenue N, Los Angeles County, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
4752 sqft
Amazing Views of Griffith Park Observatory and Mountains from the balcony. Excellent location in a very desirable Hollywood area, Thai Town, and Little Armenia.
Results within 10 miles of Lancaster

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
119 Mountainside Drive
119 Mountainside Drive, Palmdale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1791 sqft
4BD/2.5 Bath Two Story home East Palmdale. JUST REHABBED. New Carpet, New paint,....Ready for move in. WWW.123RENT.COM Additional security deposit for pets. QUALIFIED SEC8 APPLICANTS WELCOME.

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
5207 Moonraker Road
5207 Moonraker Road, Palmdale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1982 sqft
Check out this beautiful home located in East Palmdale. Formal living/dining room combo, upgraded kitchen with casual dining area open to family room with fireplace. Bonus room and full bath downstairs.

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
1116 Oakwood Lane
1116 Oakwood Lane, Rosamond, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1484 sqft
Check out this cute 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located in Rosamond. Large living room and dining room, family room with fireplace, kitchen with stove, dishwasher and microwave.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
***36713 ROSE STREET
36713 Rose Street, Palmdale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1878 sqft
(Application pending) East Palmdale Commuter Friendly Home - single story home - 4 bedrooms - 2 bathrooms - stove - microwave - dishwasher - refrigerator - window coverings - ceiling fans - laundry room - central heating and air - double sided

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1216 AVE S HIGHLAND
1216 East Avenue S, Palmdale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
1205 sqft
Upper Unit Available in this beautiful Spanish duplex property.

Last updated June 1 at 09:40am
1 Unit Available
2549 28th St
2549 28th Street West, Rosamond, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1152 sqft
3 bedroom cozy country home - Welcome home to this sprawling 3 bed 2 bath 1152 sq ft. home ,located at the epicenter of Rosamond in Kern county. Close to Freeway , Shopping , and major facilities.
City Guide for Lancaster, CA

So, you’re in a SoCal state of mind? But you don’t want the fast pace of Los Angeles or the beach scene of Malibu. You’re craving the high-desert climate but want something a bit more laid-back, right? Look no further than Lancaster.

Located in Los Angeles County, Lancaster is home to 11 state parks, year-round festivals, and was even home to the late Judy Garland. In fact, Lancaster has so much to offer its residents that it’s no wonder you want to move here. What are you waiting for? Click your heels three times and repeat ala Judy, “There’s no place like home.” See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Lancaster, CA

Finding an apartment in Lancaster that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

