All apartments in Lake Sherwood
Find more places like 268 Lake Sherwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Sherwood, CA
/
268 Lake Sherwood Drive
Last updated June 8 2020 at 2:57 AM

268 Lake Sherwood Drive

268 Lake Sherwood Drive · (818) 880-1628
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lake Sherwood
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

268 Lake Sherwood Drive, Lake Sherwood, CA 91361
Lake Sherwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1407 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
yoga
It is hard to believe you can live in the Lake Sherwood area for $3700/mo, but it is true! This bright & highly updated gingerbread cottage style property features the following: A spacious family room w/ a stone accented fireplace. A separate dining area w/ views. An updated chef's kitchen w/ granite, high-end S/S appliances (new range hood not pictured), lunch bar & even a TV to watch your favorite foodie TV shows. 2 bedrooms & 1.5 updated baths. A separate built-in office w/ views. A relaxingsun, yoga, reading room, etc. w/ views. A lovely big & private backyard w/ a huge entertainer's deck & gazebo. The property is also appointed w/ distressed wood floors, interior/exterior recently repainted, newer window coverings throughout, high efficiency recessed lighting, crown molding, big shady trees & gingerbread stonework/hardscaping. The property has partial views of Lake Sherwood/mountains & a private lake dock, w/ optional lake usage. You have to see this truly one-of-a-kind charmer,which is value priced for the Lake Sherwood area and lifestyle, all w/ upgrades that are normally beyond what you'd ever expect in a leased home!Landlord is seeking a Tenant w/ no pets, smoking, drugs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 268 Lake Sherwood Drive have any available units?
268 Lake Sherwood Drive has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 268 Lake Sherwood Drive have?
Some of 268 Lake Sherwood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 268 Lake Sherwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
268 Lake Sherwood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 268 Lake Sherwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 268 Lake Sherwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Sherwood.
Does 268 Lake Sherwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 268 Lake Sherwood Drive does offer parking.
Does 268 Lake Sherwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 268 Lake Sherwood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 268 Lake Sherwood Drive have a pool?
No, 268 Lake Sherwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 268 Lake Sherwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 268 Lake Sherwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 268 Lake Sherwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 268 Lake Sherwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 268 Lake Sherwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 268 Lake Sherwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 268 Lake Sherwood Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lake Sherwood 2 BedroomsLake Sherwood Apartments with Balcony
Lake Sherwood Apartments with ParkingLake Sherwood Apartments with Pool
Lake Sherwood Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CA
Thousand Oaks, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CAPalmdale, CA
Montecito, CAWest Carson, CAPort Hueneme, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAMalibu, CARolling Hills Estates, CAEl Segundo, CAOjai, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity