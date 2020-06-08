268 Lake Sherwood Drive

Amenities

It is hard to believe you can live in the Lake Sherwood area for $3700/mo, but it is true! This bright & highly updated gingerbread cottage style property features the following: A spacious family room w/ a stone accented fireplace. A separate dining area w/ views. An updated chef's kitchen w/ granite, high-end S/S appliances (new range hood not pictured), lunch bar & even a TV to watch your favorite foodie TV shows. 2 bedrooms & 1.5 updated baths. A separate built-in office w/ views. A relaxingsun, yoga, reading room, etc. w/ views. A lovely big & private backyard w/ a huge entertainer's deck & gazebo. The property is also appointed w/ distressed wood floors, interior/exterior recently repainted, newer window coverings throughout, high efficiency recessed lighting, crown molding, big shady trees & gingerbread stonework/hardscaping. The property has partial views of Lake Sherwood/mountains & a private lake dock, w/ optional lake usage. You have to see this truly one-of-a-kind charmer,which is value priced for the Lake Sherwood area and lifestyle, all w/ upgrades that are normally beyond what you'd ever expect in a leased home!Landlord is seeking a Tenant w/ no pets, smoking, drugs.