Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

23171 Lone Pine Dr.

23171 Lone Pine Drive · (530) 205-4409
Location

23171 Lone Pine Drive, Lake of the Pines, CA 95602

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 23171 Lone Pine Dr. · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Adorable home in Lake of the Pines - This 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Lake of the Pines located on Lonepine (duplex). Fairly private back yard with patio area, laminate floors through out house and 1 bedroom, other two bedrooms carpet. Ceiling fans in bedrooms and living area plus inside laundry hallway closet and separate coat closet in hallway, large pantry in kitchen. Two car garage, Front deck area for shady afternoon BBQ's. Newer roof, fresh paint.

No Pets

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4153347)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

