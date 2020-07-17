23171 Lone Pine Dr.

Amenities

Adorable home in Lake of the Pines - This 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Lake of the Pines located on Lonepine (duplex). Fairly private back yard with patio area, laminate floors through out house and 1 bedroom, other two bedrooms carpet. Ceiling fans in bedrooms and living area plus inside laundry hallway closet and separate coat closet in hallway, large pantry in kitchen. Two car garage, Front deck area for shady afternoon BBQ's. Newer roof, fresh paint.



No Pets



