Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator hardwood floors granite counters oven Property Amenities courtyard gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport

Experience the finest in luxury apartment living at Monte Vista Apartment Homes, a beautifully landscaped and tranquil residential neighborhood surrounded by every imaginable community amenity available. Perfectly situated in the heart of beautiful La Verne, California, you’ll discover that everything you love is conveniently close to home! World-class shopping and dining, The University of La Verne, and the Claremont Colleges are all just minutes away! Showcasing gorgeous, comfortable and incredibly spacious floor plans, Monte Vista Apartments feature an array of highly desirable appointments that will impress those with even the most refined tastes. Monte Vista Apartment Homes is a community that gives you the flexibility to balance the needs of life inside and outside the home. Discover the picture-perfect lifestyle you’ve always wanted!