La Verne, CA
Monte Vista Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:38 PM

Monte Vista Apartments

1825 Foothill Blvd · (469) 208-7600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
*Move in with NO SECURITY DEPOSIT; only a small one-time fee as little as $88!!
Location

1825 Foothill Blvd, La Verne, CA 91750
Foothill Corridor

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1866 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,780

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 772 sqft

Unit 1831 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,780

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 772 sqft

Unit 3996 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 772 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1847 · Avail. now

$2,067

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 3956 · Avail. Aug 15

$2,124

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 985 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Monte Vista Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
hardwood floors
granite counters
oven
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
Experience the finest in luxury apartment living at Monte Vista Apartment Homes, a beautifully landscaped and tranquil residential neighborhood surrounded by every imaginable community amenity available. Perfectly situated in the heart of beautiful La Verne, California, you’ll discover that everything you love is conveniently close to home! World-class shopping and dining, The University of La Verne, and the Claremont Colleges are all just minutes away! Showcasing gorgeous, comfortable and incredibly spacious floor plans, Monte Vista Apartments feature an array of highly desirable appointments that will impress those with even the most refined tastes. Monte Vista Apartment Homes is a community that gives you the flexibility to balance the needs of life inside and outside the home. Discover the picture-perfect lifestyle you’ve always wanted!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.75x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: No weight restrictions. aggressive breed restriction.
Parking Details: Assigned Parking included (addition spaces $40 -$50). Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Monte Vista Apartments have any available units?
Monte Vista Apartments has 7 units available starting at $1,780 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Monte Vista Apartments have?
Some of Monte Vista Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Monte Vista Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Monte Vista Apartments is offering the following rent specials: *Move in with NO SECURITY DEPOSIT; only a small one-time fee as little as $88!!
Is Monte Vista Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Monte Vista Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Monte Vista Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Monte Vista Apartments offers parking.
Does Monte Vista Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Monte Vista Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Monte Vista Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Monte Vista Apartments has a pool.
Does Monte Vista Apartments have accessible units?
No, Monte Vista Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Monte Vista Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Monte Vista Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Monte Vista Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Monte Vista Apartments has units with air conditioning.
