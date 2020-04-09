Amenities
5028 Rohde Rd #2 Available 04/15/20 Coming Soon 3 bedroom 1.5 bath, in Ceres - Please do not disturb tenants. Call Cloverland Property management to schedule appointment for viewing after April 15, 2020.
209-821-3000 Monday - Friday 9 am to 5 pm
This home has approximately 1000 square feet.and it feature a family room dining area and kitchen features a range, No Central Air - tenant can bring their own window unit.
Owner pays water/sewer/garbage, landscaping service
Pets strictly negotiable
No Smoking of any kind inside
Renters Insurance Required
Cloverland Property Management
DRE #02086587
(RLNE3408229)