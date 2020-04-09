All apartments in Keyes
5028 Rohde Rd #2

5028 Rohde Road · (209) 821-3000 ext. 3000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5028 Rohde Road, Keyes, CA 95307
Keyes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5028 Rohde Rd #2 · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
pet friendly
5028 Rohde Rd #2 Available 04/15/20 Coming Soon 3 bedroom 1.5 bath, in Ceres - Please do not disturb tenants. Call Cloverland Property management to schedule appointment for viewing after April 15, 2020.
209-821-3000 Monday - Friday 9 am to 5 pm

This home has approximately 1000 square feet.and it feature a family room dining area and kitchen features a range, No Central Air - tenant can bring their own window unit.

Owner pays water/sewer/garbage, landscaping service
Pets strictly negotiable
No Smoking of any kind inside
Renters Insurance Required

Cloverland Property Management
(209) 821-3000 Monday through Friday 9am to 5pm
DRE #02086587

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3408229)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5028 Rohde Rd #2 have any available units?
5028 Rohde Rd #2 has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5028 Rohde Rd #2 currently offering any rent specials?
5028 Rohde Rd #2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5028 Rohde Rd #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5028 Rohde Rd #2 is pet friendly.
Does 5028 Rohde Rd #2 offer parking?
No, 5028 Rohde Rd #2 does not offer parking.
Does 5028 Rohde Rd #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5028 Rohde Rd #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5028 Rohde Rd #2 have a pool?
No, 5028 Rohde Rd #2 does not have a pool.
Does 5028 Rohde Rd #2 have accessible units?
No, 5028 Rohde Rd #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 5028 Rohde Rd #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5028 Rohde Rd #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5028 Rohde Rd #2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5028 Rohde Rd #2 does not have units with air conditioning.
