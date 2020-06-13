All apartments in Kentfield
Find more places like 344 Los Cerros Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kentfield, CA
/
344 Los Cerros Dr
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:40 AM

344 Los Cerros Dr

344 Los Cerros Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kentfield
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

344 Los Cerros Drive, Kentfield, CA 94904

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
This beautifully updated 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom single family home is available for rent now! Inside, there is an abundance of natural light throughout, a beautifully updated kitchen, and hardwood flooring upstairs. Stunning slate backyard with hot tub. Award winning schools. One small dog may be considered with owner approval and with an increase in the security deposit. No cats, please. This is a Non-Smoking property. Renter's Insurance required. For additional information or to make an appointment to view this property, please contact Heather Sorber at (415) 455-1385 or Heather@prandiprop.com. Thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 344 Los Cerros Dr have any available units?
344 Los Cerros Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kentfield, CA.
What amenities does 344 Los Cerros Dr have?
Some of 344 Los Cerros Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 344 Los Cerros Dr currently offering any rent specials?
344 Los Cerros Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 344 Los Cerros Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 344 Los Cerros Dr is pet friendly.
Does 344 Los Cerros Dr offer parking?
Yes, 344 Los Cerros Dr does offer parking.
Does 344 Los Cerros Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 344 Los Cerros Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 344 Los Cerros Dr have a pool?
No, 344 Los Cerros Dr does not have a pool.
Does 344 Los Cerros Dr have accessible units?
No, 344 Los Cerros Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 344 Los Cerros Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 344 Los Cerros Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 344 Los Cerros Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 344 Los Cerros Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Kentfield 2 BedroomsKentfield 3 Bedrooms
Kentfield Apartments with Hardwood FloorsKentfield Apartments with Pool
Kentfield Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAAlamo, CAMillbrae, CAOrinda, CABenicia, CALarkfield-Wikiup, CAMoraga, CA
Sebastopol, CAMill Valley, CAHillsborough, CAEl Sobrante, CACalistoga, CALafayette, CAWindsor, CAAlbany, CACotati, CAEl Verano, CATamalpais-Homestead Valley, CAFairfax, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of MarinCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley