344 Los Cerros Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

This beautifully updated 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom single family home is available for rent now! Inside, there is an abundance of natural light throughout, a beautifully updated kitchen, and hardwood flooring upstairs. Stunning slate backyard with hot tub. Award winning schools. One small dog may be considered with owner approval and with an increase in the security deposit. No cats, please. This is a Non-Smoking property. Renter's Insurance required. For additional information or to make an appointment to view this property, please contact Heather Sorber at (415) 455-1385 or Heather@prandiprop.com. Thank you!