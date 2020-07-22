Apartment List
20 Apartments for rent in Jurupa Valley, CA with move-in specials

Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
8 Units Available
Vesada
3390 Country Village Rd, Jurupa Valley, CA
Studio
$1,590
629 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1019 sqft
True modern living with lots of natural light and ample amenities, including a fire pit, recycling program, hydrotherapy spa and a resort-style pool. Full kitchens, energy-efficient windows and private balconies.
Results within 5 miles of Jurupa Valley
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
19 Units Available
Arlanza
Turtle Creek Apartments
4826 Van Buren Boulevard, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,720
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,824
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,505
1100 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
23 Units Available
Eastside
Mission Lofts
3050 Mission Inn Avenue, Riverside, CA
Studio
$1,637
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,747
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,222
989 sqft
Experience modern urban luxury surrounded by unsurpassed historical prestige. Mission Lofts is a dynamic urban community that holds nothing back.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
17 Units Available
Ontario Center
Vistara
3410 E 4th St, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,141
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,943
1402 sqft
Convenient apartments for commuters in Ontario with easy access to I-10/San Bernardino Freeway. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include a swimming pool, 24-hour gym and dog grooming area. Apartments feature private patios and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
16 Units Available
Arlington South
Lincoln Village
3000 Van Buren Boulevard, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sky's the limit when you live at Lincoln Village in Riverside, California.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
4 Units Available
Arlanza
Laurel Heights
8655 Arlington Ave, Riverside, CA
Studio
$1,365
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
877 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments on Arlington Avenue in Riverside. Close proximity to airport and Van Buren Boulevard. Community amenities include onsite pool, gym and basketball court. Apartment features private patio, garbage disposal and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
14 Units Available
Downtown Riverside
Imperial Hardware Lofts
3750 Main Street, Riverside, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,020
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1131 sqft
In a city surrounded by landmarks of old, a new landmark is rising in the heart of Downtown Riverside.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
12 Units Available
La Sierra South
Metro Gateway
3411 Grande Vista Pkwy, Riverside, CA
Studio
$1,635
740 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,635
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1216 sqft
Minutes from La Sierra Metrolink Station. Personal balconies and patios, open living areas, wood cabinetry and flooring. On-site grill areas, bike repair shop, and a pet wash station. Resort-like pool and spa.
Results within 10 miles of Jurupa Valley
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
21 Units Available
Canyon Crest
Core at Sycamore Highlands
5946 Sycamore Canyon Blvd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,840
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,107
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,675
1386 sqft
At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Please call us for more information!Deep inside, we know exactly what's essential to make us happy.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
22 Units Available
Canyon Crest
Colonnade at Sycamore Highlands
5880 Fair Isle Dr, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,671
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,991
1051 sqft
Easy access to I-215. Close to a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Pet-friendly community offers onsite pool, 24-hour gym and Jacuzzi. Apartment features private patio, granite countertops and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
17 Units Available
Canyon Crest
Castlerock
5700 Lochmoor Dr, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,690
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1080 sqft
Sophisticated apartments features coffee bar, hot tub and a courtyard. There are six beautiful floor plans to choose from, offering both convenience and luxury. Apartments offer hardwood floors, granite counters, ceiling fans, patios and balconies.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
18 Units Available
Etiwanda
Barrington Place
7950 Etiwanda Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,699
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,583
1312 sqft
Located near schools, parks and Interstate 15, this property is ideally located with easy access to Rancho Cucamonga's city center. Community features pool, clubhouse and gym. Units boast hardwood flooring, granite counters and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
1 Unit Available
Downtown Ontario
Ontario Town Square Townhomes
380 East Bluebird Privado, Ontario, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,236
1451 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
John Galvin Park and the Ontario Village Shopping Center are just a short drive from this property. Residents enjoy an on-site swimming pool, fitness center and spa. Apartments feature walk-in closets and gourmet kitchens.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
17 Units Available
University
The Trails at Canyon Crest
5377 Quail Run Rd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,660
1238 sqft
Welcome to The Trails at Canyon Crest, a brand-new luxury apartment home community in East Riverside, California.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
4 Units Available
The Grove
1110 E Philadelphia St, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,773
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,265
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Interstates 10 and 15 provide this community with easy access to downtown Los Angeles. Residents enjoy onsite pool, gym, hot tub and garage parking. Units have hardwood flooring, walk in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
8 Units Available
Stoneridge
1540 W 8th St, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,534
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,962
1150 sqft
Apartments feature newly renovated interiors with hardwood style entries, spacious floor plans and private patio/balconies. Located close to the Metrolink Station and Ontario International Airport. Community has BBQ/Picnic area, courtyard view and parking.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
3 Units Available
The Retreat
Terrano
2804 Fashion Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
1307 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One- to three-bedroom homes with stainless steel appliances, open plans and private garages. Amenities include fire pits, two-story gym and sports court. In Corona, south of the 91 freeway and close to Lake Matthews.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 12:47 PM
$
18 Units Available
Sierra Del Oro Apartments
1456 Serfas Club Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,670
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1007 sqft
Situated at the base of the Santa Ana mountains. Commuter-friendly location near major highways. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature fireplace and in-unit laundry. Community offers basketball and tennis courts, pools, sauna and more.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 21 at 01:16 AM
$
8 Units Available
Heritage Park at Alta Loma
9601 Lomita Ct, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,270
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
700 sqft
Are you searching for the perfect home in Alta Loma, California? Welcome to Heritage Park Alta Loma. We are a beautiful mature adult apartment home community located near Kindred Hospital Rancho, numerous pharmacies, and gorgeous local parks.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
7 Units Available
Tides at Grand Terrace
1699 E Washington St, Colton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,560
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
931 sqft
Located just off I-215, so convenient for commuters. Units have laundry, patio, washer/dryer hookup and dishwasher. Luxury pet-friendly community offers residents 24-hour maintenance, parking, pool, clubhouse, gym and playground.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in specials in Jurupa Valley, CA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Jurupa Valley apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Jurupa Valley apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

