21 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Isla Vista, CA

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Isla Vista should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and y... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
Isla Vista
6779 Del Playa Drive
6779 Del Playa Drive, Isla Vista, CA
7 Bedrooms
$15,400
2776 sqft
Newest Ocean Front Del Playa Residence, Views from Every Room, 7 Bedroom Home - The Koto Group is pleased to offer up this truly unique, Ocean Front Del Playa home for lease.
$
45 Units Available
Hollister Village
100 Baldwin Dr, Goleta, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,430
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,965
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,540
1320 sqft
Located conveniently for commuters off Highway 101. Luxury community includes pool, gym, car wash area, bocce court, BBQ and pool. Residents live in units with walk-in closets, patios or balconies, laundry and microwaves.
16 Units Available
Arrive los Carneros 2
6720 Calle Koral, Goleta, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,660
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,985
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,685
1087 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
16 Units Available
Arrive Los Carneros
6505 Sea Star Ct, Santa Barbara County, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,660
954 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,985
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,685
1255 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
1 Unit Available
Encina
280 N Fairview Ave #6
280 North Fairview Avenue, Goleta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1034 sqft
* Amazing 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Condo in Encina Royale (55+ Community) * - Exquisite 2nd floor condo in Encina Royale. The Spacious Floorplan Offers Nearly 1,200 Sq Ft Incl. 2 Beds, 1.

1 Unit Available
48 Rip Curl Place
48 Rip Curl Pl, Santa Barbara County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1300 sqft
* Fantastic 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom NEW Condo with A/C * - This beautiful 3-bedroom 2.5-bathroom townhome is tucked within the newly constructed and highly desirable community, The Village at Los Carneros.

1 Unit Available
Los Carneros Park
6123 Craigmont Dr
6123 Craigmont Drive, Goleta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
1427 sqft
Spacious and Remodeled 4/2 Goleta Home! (A/C INCLUDED) - This charming carries charm with craftsman style windows where the rest of the interior has been updated and remodeled.

1 Unit Available
6545 Calle Koral
6545 Calle Koral, Santa Barbara County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,875
1560 sqft
Are you looking for a home that comes with plenty of activities? This inviting 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath beautiful town home offers so much to do within the community.
1 Unit Available
Oak Park
20 W Junipero St
20 West Junipero Street, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1036 sqft
Amazing opportunity to own in a trophy downtown location. Featuring a large, +/- 7,405 square foot set in a park like setting with great potential for an ADU. This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house is +/- 1,036 square feet with a detached garage.

1 Unit Available
West Downtown
330 W. Canon Perdido St. lower unit
330 West Cañon Perdido Street, Santa Barbara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,695
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedrm, 1 bath furnished - Property Id: 159647 Charming downtown 1BR / 1 bath furnished apartment. 1st level. Great walking distance to all amenities,3 blocks to State St. and 8 blocks to beach, and great freeway access.

1 Unit Available
Laguna
508 E. Micheltorena St
508 East Micheltorena Street, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
Downtown Charming Craftsman w/ Studio - Quintessential, 1920’s Craftsman home available now in the highly sought after East Side of Downtown Santa Barbara.

1 Unit Available
Hope Ranch Bridle Trails
1445 Estrella Drive
1445 Estrella Drive, Santa Barbara County, CA
6 Bedrooms
$12,500
4200 sqft
1445 Estrella Drive Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Hope Ranch Home - Available August - Main House • 4 Bedrooms • 3.

1 Unit Available
West Mesa
303 Mesa Ln
303 Mesa Lane, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1255 sqft
AVAILABLE DECEMBER, 2020 to Mid-APRIL, 2021 only. Ideal Vacation Home on Mesa Lane. Just 2 short blocks to the ocean and Douglas Preserve, walking park which allows dogs off leash. Enjoy making meals in thenewly remodeled gourmet kitchen.

1 Unit Available
Westside
1222 Gillespie Way
1222 Gillespie Way, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
Unfurnished adorable 2 bed/1 bath bungalow on the Westside, blocks from services and restaurants, minutes from downtown, yet still quiet and tranquil. Recently updated with wood floors in LR and it has ample parking off street.

1 Unit Available
West Downtown
325 W Figueroa St
325 West Figueroa Street, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,200
959 sqft
Super charming Santa Barbara cottage, perfectly located to enjoy our wonderful town. Fabulously stylish quality furnishings. Private rear garden. One month minimum. Pets negotiable. AC Fully Furnished. AVAILABLE starting 10/1/2020.

1 Unit Available
Alta Mesa
0000 Santa Fe
0000 Santa Fe Place, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,900
2377 sqft
PLEASE READ!! FURNISHED SHORT TERM MONTHLY RENTAL ONLY-Longer than 1 month considered - NO SHOWINGS. Currently available Sept 1-Oct 16, then again Jan 4, 2021. Rates vary based on season.

1 Unit Available
Hidden Valley
781 Casiano Drive
781 Casiano Drive, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Santa Barbara Townhome - Santa Barbara Secluded Hidden Valley town home located on a quiet corner lot. This Townhome is located close to the park and creeks for easy walking.

1 Unit Available
Alta Mesa
1632 La Coronilla Drive
1632 La Coronilla Drive, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1443 sqft
*Amazing 3 bed, 2 bath home on the Mesa with fantastic Mountain views* - Pet Friendly! Huge Mountain Views! Private Large Backyard! Located atop the desirable Mesa neighborhood on a quiet street is this 3 bedroom/2 bathroom charmer with a two-car

1 Unit Available
873 Cieneguitas Road
873 Cieneguitas Road, Santa Barbara County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1300 sqft
*Great 2 Bed, 2 Bath Condo with 2 Parking Spaces* - This amazing single-level two-bedroom two-bath condo has all the amenities you are seeking. Water comes with the unit. The home has an interior courtyard, a large living room, and great layout.

1 Unit Available
Hidden Valley
683 Calabria Drive
683 Calabria Drive, Santa Barbara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,425
1685 sqft
Hidden Valley 3 Bedroom Home - Pets Considered - 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Fireplace Dining Room Family Room Dishwasher 2 Car Garage Large Yard Monthly Gardening Included Quiet Cul de Sac School Districts: Adams, La Cumbre, San Marcos HS No

1 Unit Available
East Mesa
40 Oceano Ave., Unit 3
40 Oceano Avenue, Santa Barbara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$8,000
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One of our most private spaces and the only unit with it's own yard and hot tub! The Oceano is a corner suite complete with a private yard and hot tub overlooking the Pacific Ocean and marina! This lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath suite on the water is sure
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Isla Vista, CA

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Isla Vista should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Isla Vista may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Isla Vista. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

