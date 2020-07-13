/
pet friendly apartments
40 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Channel Islands Beach, CA
1 Unit Available
Hollywood
3903 Ocean Drive
3903 Ocean Drive, Channel Islands Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,450
3331 sqft
Oxnard | Hollywood Beach | 3 Bedroom + 3 bathroom | Oceanfront - Exquisite Oceanfront 3 story home, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, fireplace in living area & master bedroom, open oceanfront deck on 2nd floor & 3rd floor, granite counter tops, stainless
1 Unit Available
Hollywood
3265 Ocean Dr
3265 Ocean Drive, Channel Islands Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
3092 sqft
Hollywood Beach | Oxnard | 3 Bedroom + 2.5 Bathroom Unfurnished Tri-Level Home - Hollywood Beach oceanfront 3 Story UNFURNISHED custom home. Located at the South end of Hollywood Beach, behind the breakwater.
Results within 1 mile of Channel Islands Beach
1 Unit Available
Oxnard Shores
2214 Martinique Ln
2214 Martinique Lane, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1113 sqft
The Colony at Mandalay Bay | Oxnard | 2 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom - The Colony at Mandalay Bay, this furnished home features a single level 2 Bedroom + 2 full Bathrooms downstairs unit. Walk into your home and be greeted with an open concept living area.
1 Unit Available
Hollywood
3325 Harbor Boulevard
3325 South Harbor Boulevard, Oxnard, CA
Studio
$1,800
700 sqft
Large Studio apartment one block from the Beach and across street from Channel Islands Harbor. This elegant and open studio floor plan is 700 sq. ft. It has a private entry with patio and storage area.
Results within 5 miles of Channel Islands Beach
4 Units Available
South Winds
Alturas Oxnard
5200 S J St, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1250 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
19 Units Available
Channel Islands
The Reserve at Seabridge
3851 Harbour Island Lane, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,475
1058 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1492 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
3 Units Available
Mar Vista
Coastal Village
2250 East Pleasant Valley Road, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
820 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
975 sqft
A comfortable brand new luxury apartment home is waiting for you at Coastal Village. Our One, Two, and Three-bedroom apartment homes for rent in Oxnard, CA, offer the best of charming features and great amenities.
1 Unit Available
Port Hueneme
109 E Channel Islands Blvd
109 East Channel Islands Boulevard, Port Hueneme, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1141 sqft
Port Hueneme | Hueneme Bay 55 + Over Community | 3 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom - Gorgeous 3 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom home located in 55+ community in the beautiful Hueneme Bay.
1 Unit Available
Via Marina
1421 Ebb Court
1421 Ebb Court, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1296 sqft
Two story home in a culd-de-sac. - This lovely two story homes is located in a cul-de-sac and has been fully remodeled.
1 Unit Available
Port Hueneme
2568 Ukiah
2568 Ukiah Street, Port Hueneme, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1481 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Port Hueneme | Hueneme Bay 55 + Community | 2 Bedroom + 3 Bathroom - ** Hueneme Bay 55 + Community ** This single story home is located in the Hueneme Bay 55+ Community with beautiful landscape and walking paths surrounding.
1 Unit Available
Marina West
1310 ALTURAS ST
1310 Alturas Street, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
910 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo in Oxnard - Spacious 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath condo with large enclosed patio. Appliances include a dishwasher and stove/oven. Comes with a detached 1-car garage and an assigned parking stall.
1 Unit Available
Port Hueneme
2576 Rudder Ave.
2576 Rudder Avenue, Port Hueneme, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
856 sqft
Port Hueneme | 2 bedroom + 1 bathroom condo - Tucked away in Port Hueneme is this cute 2nd floor 2 bedroom + 1 bathroom recently remodeled condo! Open living room and dining area.
1 Unit Available
Port Hueneme
659 Ocean View
659 Ocean View Drive, Port Hueneme, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
649 sqft
Port Hueneme Surfside II | 1 Bedroom + 1 Bathroom Condo - Welcome home to your 1 Bedroom + 1 Bathroom 3rd level condo with beautiful ocean views! Recently remodeled with new stainless steel appliances, granite, new drywall, bathroom, paint, lighting
1 Unit Available
Windsor North River Ridge
2109 Bermuda Dunes Place
2109 Bermuda Dunes Place, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1546 sqft
2109 Bermuda Dunes Place Available 07/02/20 Resort style living at it's best! - Resort like living in a gated community inside the golf course! Fabulously refurbished single story 2 bedroom, 2 bath plus den, formal dining room, large living room
1 Unit Available
Port Hueneme
68 W Elfin Grn
68 West Elfin Green, Port Hueneme, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1085 sqft
This is a spacious and completely remodeled 1085 sq ft 3+2 Hueneme Bay single story condominium with spacious living room opening onto travertine patio, with attached 2 car garage.
1 Unit Available
Sea View Estates
3163 Kelp Lane
3163 Kelp Lane, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1051 sqft
Spacious Two Story 2BED/1.5BATH Townhome - Great 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome in a quiet central location. Featuring fresh paint throughout. Wood laminate flooring throughout the home except for the stairs ( new carpet).
1 Unit Available
West Village
811 Gitano Drive
811 Gitano Drive, Oxnard, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2702 sqft
811 Gitano Drive Available 04/17/20 Spacious 4 bedroom Home - This 2 story home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and a den. Centrally located near the Freeway for easy access and close to shopping centers.
1 Unit Available
Cabrillo
1501 Gallatin Place
1501 Gallatin Place, Oxnard, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1327 sqft
1501 Gallatin Place Available 03/16/20 North Oxnard Home - 3 bedroom 2 bath home in very desirable area. Newly remodeled. This spacious home features all new interior and exterior paint. Granite counter tops. Washer & dryer hook ups in garage.
Results within 10 miles of Channel Islands Beach
14 Units Available
Canal
Coastline Ventura
997 Vista Del Mar Place, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,540
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,470
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Coastline Ventura in Ventura. View photos, descriptions and more!
14 Units Available
Saticoy
Vanoni Ranch
10676 Veronica Ln, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,930
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,806
1297 sqft
This community is just blocks from the Santa Clara River. There is a playground, pool, clubhouse, and 24-hour gym on site. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
10 Units Available
Thille
Colony Parc
848 Weber Cir, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,865
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
920 sqft
Just steps from world-class shopping, with unbeatable mountain views. Residents enjoy communal tennis court, gym, media room and parking. In-unit amenities include walk-in closets, patio or balcony, and dishwasher.
13 Units Available
Poinsetta
Sofi Ventura
6250 Telegraph Rd, Ventura, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,968
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,347
972 sqft
**Our Team is Here to Help! In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
16 Units Available
Town Center
Serenade at Riverpark
700 Forest Park Blvd, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,071
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,311
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1289 sqft
Located conveniently off Highway 101 and in walking distance to shopping and dining. Units feature gourmet kitchens, granite countertops, fireplaces and in-home washer/dryers. Community has a pool, 24-hour gym and yoga.
4 Units Available
Rancho Solana
2444 Alvarado St, Oxnard, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
843 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient on-site amenities include covered parking, a playground and controlled access entry. Every unit includes energy-efficient lighting, additional storage and hardwood-inspired flooring. Situated near Ventura Freeway and the Martinez Shopping Center.
