2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:13 PM
115 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hillsborough, CA
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
$
Burlingame Gardens
16 Units Available
Northpark
1080 Carolan Ave, Burlingame, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,997
910 sqft
Resort-like community near Bayside Park. Community amenities include two heated swimming pools, an updated fitness center and a gym. Recently renovated apartments include walk-in closets, energy-efficient appliances and updated cabinetry.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
$
Beresford Park
15 Units Available
55 West Fifth Apartments
55 W 5th Ave, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,111
1029 sqft
This community is adjacent to Peninsula Golf and Country Club. It features a sauna, gym, hot tub and garage parking for residents to utilize. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
Downtown San Mateo
20 Units Available
Metropolitan Apartments
338 S Fremont St, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,002
1256 sqft
Steps from some of downtown San Mateo's finest shops and restaurants. Award-winning apartment community with a lap pool, steam room, clubhouse and movie theater. Gated underground parking available. Smoke-free units with fireplace, in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:27pm
North Central
14 Units Available
Park Royal
651 N El Camino Real, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,258
824 sqft
Located in a desirable mid-Peninsula location, Park Royal is close to everything that makes the Bay Area such a great place to live.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Northwest Heights
10 Units Available
Ryan Tower
120 W 3rd Ave, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,341
838 sqft
Ryan Tower is a newly renovated downtown San Mateo luxury high rise. This landmark building is located within the heart of San Mateo’s serene and exclusive Baywood District.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Northwest Heights
2 Units Available
MONTEREY GARDEN APARTMENTS
150 West 3rd Avenue, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,506
1196 sqft
The Monterey is a historic landmark building located within the heart of San Mateo’s serene and exclusive Baywood District.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:09pm
Northwest Heights
4 Units Available
Hayward Park Terrace
33 Hayward Avenue, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,698
1110 sqft
Located in a quiet residential neighborhood in historic San Mateo, the charming community of Hayward Park Terrace features a tranquil courtyard with sparkling swimming pool and relaxing whirlpool spa.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:04pm
Downtown Burlingame
4 Units Available
Alta off the Avenue
1415 Floribunda Avenue, Burlingame, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,827
1028 sqft
A welcoming community in a boutique-style apartment. Apartments feature hardwood plank flooring, smart kitchens, and granite countertops. On-site laundry, large pool, and community WiFi provided.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Central
1 Unit Available
320 Peninsula Ave
320 Peninsula Avenue, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1006 sqft
Spacious/2BR/2BA near downtown Burlingame - Property Id: 295800 Top floor unit with private balconies, Panoramic view, Central location to schools,shopping, parks & transportation, very convenience, Peaceful & tranquil neighborhood, 2BR/2BA,Master
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Burlingame
1 Unit Available
1155 Bayswater Ave 201
1155 Bayswater Avenue, Burlingame, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,595
1000 sqft
Unit 201 Available 07/01/20 Prime Burlingame Locate Close To Downtown, Ca - Property Id: 113732 Total Rebuild New Unit.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Central
1 Unit Available
205 North Claremont Street
205 North Claremont Street, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
1200 sqft
NEWLY REMODELED! Fantastic and beautifully upgraded large unit for rent -- new floors, new paint, new bathroom and a new incredible kitchen. Includes dining and living room with an additional bonus laundry room.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Burlingame Terrace
1 Unit Available
1116 Chula Vista Ave
1116 Chula Vista Avenue, Burlingame, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,699
900 sqft
This apartment is newly remodeled(Kitchen&bathroom)with brand new furnishings! Conveniently located! This spacious apartment is only 5min to SFO, 1-2 blocks from Starbucks, Walgreens, and other stores that you'll need! Many restaurants are right
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
North Central
1 Unit Available
710 N Claremont ST 2
710 North Claremont Street, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,280
900 sqft
This recently updated 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment boasts a wide open living space that opens up to a large covered patio area and a very spacious yard.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Northwest Heights
1 Unit Available
846 Highland AVE
846 Highland Avenue, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
1000 sqft
For Lease! Darling 1920s detached Bungalow, Awesome location! Just blocks from Burlingame Avenue, 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom with newly refinished hardwood floors, large eat-in kitchen featuring brand new stainless steel appliances, formal
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 01:36pm
Downtown San Mateo
1 Unit Available
555 Laurel Avenue
555 Laurel Avenue, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,695
1873 sqft
JUST RENTED! No longer available. OWNERS: Do you need professional guidance that doesn't cost an arm and a leg. We offer top tier service at one flat fixed fee. Visit our website to learn more and schedule a free consultation.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 01:36pm
Hayward Park
1 Unit Available
114 Barneson Avenue
114 Barneson Avenue, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1007 sqft
2bd / 1ba unit in a friendly apartment community with well lit interiors and, especially, a living room that opens on to a large private patio and sunny side yard. Combination of tile and carpet floors. Lots of kitchen cabinets for storage.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Northwest Heights
1 Unit Available
11 Hayward Avenue
11 Hayward Avenue, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1500 sqft
*** do not use the application apply button. Please obtain from rental agent *** Centrally located, spacious 2-story condo unit in Highly desirable San Mateo neighborhood of Hayward Park. 2 bedroom, 2.5 baths! 1500 square feet plus a patio.
Results within 5 miles of Hillsborough
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
Hillsdale
39 Units Available
Laurel Crossing Apartment Homes
203 Laurie Meadows Dr, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,832
999 sqft
Near Highway 101 and Laurie Meadows Park. Recently renovated with lots of storage, fireplaces and fully equipped kitchens. On-site amenities include two saltwater pools, a Jacuzzi, updated fitness center and two tennis courts.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
Crestmoor
28 Units Available
Pacific Bay Vistas
2 Pacific Bay Cir, San Bruno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,297
890 sqft
Stunning community near I-280. Views of the San Francisco Bay. On-site pool, gym, garages and a dog park. Units offer hardwood floors, updated appliances and granite countertops. Open floor plans available.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
Marina Lagoon
40 Units Available
CitySouth
3055 La Selva, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
901 sqft
Colorful, three-story aluminum, steel, stucco, and glass cube-like structures snake across a landscape dotted with delightful outdoor living spaces perfect for an early evening hang or late-night swim.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
$
Hillsdale
25 Units Available
Park Place at San Mateo
1101 Park Pl, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,901
1047 sqft
Great location, close to Highway 101 and I-280. Residents enjoy units with fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and chef-caliber kitchens. Community offers 24-hour gym, clubhouse, game room and sauna.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
Neighborhood 7
15 Units Available
Schooner Bay Apartment Homes
300 Timberhead Ln, Foster City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,464
1071 sqft
Prime location close to the Belmont and Hillside Caltrain stops as well as Highways 101 and 92. Homes are well-appointed and feature private garages and in-home washer/dryer. Green community!
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
Neighborhood 8
9 Units Available
Lantern Cove
244 Rock Harbor Ln, Foster City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,525
1058 sqft
Scenic apartment community in the San Mateo School District. Each apartment has its own private entrance and patio or deck. Select homes offer lake and fountain views. Residents enjoy living near biking and walking trails.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
Shoreview
6 Units Available
Creekside
1600 E 3rd Ave, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,091
822 sqft
Apartments are close to Caltrain and 101 freeway. Building features 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool and sauna. Units have in-unit laundry, bathtub, dishwasher and hardwood floors. Pets are welcome for an additional fee.
