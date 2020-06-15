All apartments in Hidden Valley Lake
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

18897 Timber Point Rd

18897 Timber Point Road · (707) 263-5521
Location

18897 Timber Point Road, Hidden Valley Lake, CA 95467

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 18897 Timber Point Rd · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
internet access
tennis court
All utilities, internet & Hulu INCLUDED!!! - Panoramic views from this 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in Hidden Valley Lake. fully furnished, with off street parking & personal laundry area. Private covered deck with a valley view all the way to Mount St Helena.

With this rental comes Great Amenities: Pool, private lake, horse stables, tennis courts, restaurant and lounge. Try out your golf? Minutes to Local shopping or 20 minutes to Calistoga, Clearlake fishing and more outdoor opportunities.

Hidden Valley Lake Association requires a one year lease. The Association charges a $236 transfer fee, a $236 security deposit. Payment is due when tenant presents executed lease to HVLA office to register. Registration gives full use of amenities.

(RLNE5763524)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18897 Timber Point Rd have any available units?
18897 Timber Point Rd has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18897 Timber Point Rd have?
Some of 18897 Timber Point Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18897 Timber Point Rd currently offering any rent specials?
18897 Timber Point Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18897 Timber Point Rd pet-friendly?
No, 18897 Timber Point Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hidden Valley Lake.
Does 18897 Timber Point Rd offer parking?
Yes, 18897 Timber Point Rd does offer parking.
Does 18897 Timber Point Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18897 Timber Point Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18897 Timber Point Rd have a pool?
Yes, 18897 Timber Point Rd has a pool.
Does 18897 Timber Point Rd have accessible units?
No, 18897 Timber Point Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 18897 Timber Point Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 18897 Timber Point Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18897 Timber Point Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 18897 Timber Point Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
