18897 Timber Point Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony parking pool tennis court clubhouse internet access

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool internet access tennis court

All utilities, internet & Hulu INCLUDED!!! - Panoramic views from this 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in Hidden Valley Lake. fully furnished, with off street parking & personal laundry area. Private covered deck with a valley view all the way to Mount St Helena.



With this rental comes Great Amenities: Pool, private lake, horse stables, tennis courts, restaurant and lounge. Try out your golf? Minutes to Local shopping or 20 minutes to Calistoga, Clearlake fishing and more outdoor opportunities.



Hidden Valley Lake Association requires a one year lease. The Association charges a $236 transfer fee, a $236 security deposit. Payment is due when tenant presents executed lease to HVLA office to register. Registration gives full use of amenities.



(RLNE5763524)