3 bedroom apartments
13 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Healdsburg, CA
318 Raven Court
318 Raven Court, Healdsburg, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1122 sqft
Nice 3 Bedroom Home in Healdsburg Completely Remodeled - Must See! 3 bedroom/2 bath. Newley Remodeled in Rio Visa Estates Neighborhood, across from Healdsburg Golf Course about 6 blocks from downtown.
401 Fairway Ct
401 Fairway Court, Healdsburg, CA
Location! Location! Location! - Beautiful, custom home in the Greens subdivision, only minutes to the Plaza! 4 BR and 3 BA, 2,521 sq. ft. 1 BD and 1BA are downstairs.
225 Clear Ridge Drive
225 Clear Ridge Drive, Healdsburg, CA
Offered fully furnished, stylish, new construction, 4 bed, 4 bath home with Eichler-inspired design, yet contemporary flair. The almost 1.
1110 Healdsburg Avenue
1110 Healdsburg Avenue, Healdsburg, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1110 Healdsburg Avenue in Healdsburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Healdsburg
7924 Ferrari Way
7924 Ferrari Way, Windsor, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1476 sqft
Lovely and well maintained home in Vintage Greens area of Windsor! Open layout with plenty of natural lighting. Spacious bedrooms, incredible master bedroom closet and bathroom. Includes large backyard perfect for entertaining.
1041 McClelland Dr.
1041 Mcclelland Drive, Windsor, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2126 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath Downtown Windsor Available Now! - Light & bright corner unit in Windsor's Town Green. Spacious +/- 2126 sf condo with 3 bd & 2.5 ba. Master suite w/ vaulted ceilings, en-suite bath with separate tub & shower.
8641 Planetree Circle
8641 Planetree Drive, Windsor, CA
Massive home with lots of appeal. - Massive home with lots of appeal. Home office down stairs. Attractive color schemes, high ceilings throughout. TV wall mount brackets included in multiple locations. Come see this breath taking home today.
8566 Planetree Dr.
8566 Planetree Drive, Windsor, CA
8566 Planetree Dr. Available 07/08/20 Great Windsor 4 Bed/3 Full Bath Available Early July! - Hello friends, We have a nice 4 bed 3 full bath Windsor home available early July. There is a full bed/bath downstairs with remaining beds/bath upstairs.
1990 Commons Court
1990 Commons Court, Windsor, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1200 sqft
Walk to town green. This is a single level end unit. Three bedroom two full bath. Attached home with a large detached one car garage.
9722 Starr Rd
9722 Starr Road, Windsor, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Beautifully Furnished 3 Bedroom Property in Windsor! - This beautifully remodeled home features all brand new appliances, brand new furnishings and linens throughout. Lovely landscaped backyard for your enjoyment.
Results within 10 miles of Healdsburg
Vineyard Creek
802 Vineyard Creek Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1375 sqft
Vineyard Creek offers signature one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Sonoma County's Wine Country, conveniently located near Hwy. 101 in Northern Santa Rosa.
Larkfield-Wikiup
281 Cambria Way
281 Ccambria Way, Larkfield-Wikiup, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1800 sqft
281 Cambria Way Available 07/10/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in large lot on a private cul-de-sac! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home with large lot on a private cul-de-sac! This spacious home has tile, carpet and wood floors throughout.
Larkfield-Wikiup
5241 Poe Court
5241 Poe Court, Larkfield-Wikiup, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1290 sqft
Remodeled 3 bedroom 2.5 bath two story Duet near Mark west! - This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.