Gridley, CA
2116 Jacob Street
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:09 AM

2116 Jacob Street

2116 Jacob Street · (530) 671-8181
Location

2116 Jacob Street, Gridley, CA 95948

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2116 Jacob Street · Avail. now

$1,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1941 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 Bedroom Home in Gridley - Get this one before its gone! Beautifully upgraded home in the desirable Eagle Meadows subdivision of Gridley. This open concept home is only 6 years new and has all the amenities you could ask for! There are hardwood floors throughout the entire house, beautiful slate countertops in the kitchen, pennant and can lighting, 3 bedrooms and a potential 4th or den/formal dining room, and 2 full spacious baths. A dedicated laundry room with immense counter space and a full sink can double as a mud room close to the garage. Numerous energy savings options such as a tankless water heater. The front has been recently landscaped with personal stream and sprinkler system.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5637109)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

