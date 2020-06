Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Charming older home with all the modern updates.

This home offers a cozy living room with a fireplace, cute kitchen with range, dishwasher, microwave, dining area with built-in cabinets, the bedrooms are spacious with good closet space, large interior laundry room with pantry, small basement for extra storage, central heat and air, completely screened in patio/breezeway that offers a usable fireplace/pizza oven, fenced back yard and one car garage