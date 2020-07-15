All apartments in Grass Valley
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:23 PM

322 Pleasant St. Unit 5

322 Pleasant St · (530) 274-7653
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

322 Pleasant St, Grass Valley, CA 95945

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 17

$1,495

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Darling 7-unit townhome close to downtown Grass Valley. Two-stories with living room, dining area, kitchen and half-bath downstairs. Upstairs is the master with large walk-in closet and spacious guest bedroom, full bathroom and stackable washer/dryer.

Attached garage.

Available JNOW
Two-story, two bedroom, one and half bath, dining area, vaulted downstairs hallway ceiling...one-car garage!

Cute kitchen with gas range, dishwasher, refrigerator and plenty of cabinets. Large downstairs closet for storage, master has large walk-in closet. Stackable washer and dryer are included.

Newer paint and flooring! NO PETS - NO SMOKING -
Available September 6

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 322 Pleasant St. Unit 5 have any available units?
322 Pleasant St. Unit 5 has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 322 Pleasant St. Unit 5 have?
Some of 322 Pleasant St. Unit 5's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 322 Pleasant St. Unit 5 currently offering any rent specials?
322 Pleasant St. Unit 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 322 Pleasant St. Unit 5 pet-friendly?
No, 322 Pleasant St. Unit 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grass Valley.
Does 322 Pleasant St. Unit 5 offer parking?
Yes, 322 Pleasant St. Unit 5 offers parking.
Does 322 Pleasant St. Unit 5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 322 Pleasant St. Unit 5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 322 Pleasant St. Unit 5 have a pool?
No, 322 Pleasant St. Unit 5 does not have a pool.
Does 322 Pleasant St. Unit 5 have accessible units?
No, 322 Pleasant St. Unit 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 322 Pleasant St. Unit 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 322 Pleasant St. Unit 5 has units with dishwashers.
Does 322 Pleasant St. Unit 5 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 322 Pleasant St. Unit 5 has units with air conditioning.
