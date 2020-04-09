All apartments in Grass Valley
Find more places like 171 Woodcrest Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grass Valley, CA
/
171 Woodcrest Way
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:36 AM

171 Woodcrest Way

171 Woodcrest Way · (530) 272-1631
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Grass Valley
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

171 Woodcrest Way, Grass Valley, CA 95945

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 171 Woodcrest Way · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Morgan Ranch Beauty with 3 Car Garage - This Morgan Ranch house has all you need. Large living room, dining room with a built-in buffet, a family room that is open to the kitchen area. The family room also has a gas heat stove. Wood floors in the dining nook, kitchen and hallway. A generous size master bedroom, a master bath with two sinks and a walk in closet. High school students can walk to Nevada Union and close to other schools.

Small pets are negotiable with increased deposit and rent. This is a 1-year lease.

Please Call Mountain Valley Property Management at (530) 272-1631 to schedule a showing.

Applicant Requirements: 1) Good credit rating; 2) Good landlord rating; 3) Verifiable income of three (3) times the monthly rent amount; and 4) Good income stability.

Disclaimer: Rental Rates, Security Deposit and Availability Date Subject to Change Without Notice During Advertising.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3880142)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 171 Woodcrest Way have any available units?
171 Woodcrest Way has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 171 Woodcrest Way have?
Some of 171 Woodcrest Way's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 171 Woodcrest Way currently offering any rent specials?
171 Woodcrest Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 171 Woodcrest Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 171 Woodcrest Way is pet friendly.
Does 171 Woodcrest Way offer parking?
Yes, 171 Woodcrest Way does offer parking.
Does 171 Woodcrest Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 171 Woodcrest Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 171 Woodcrest Way have a pool?
No, 171 Woodcrest Way does not have a pool.
Does 171 Woodcrest Way have accessible units?
No, 171 Woodcrest Way does not have accessible units.
Does 171 Woodcrest Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 171 Woodcrest Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 171 Woodcrest Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 171 Woodcrest Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 171 Woodcrest Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Grass Valley 3 BedroomsGrass Valley Apartments with Balcony
Grass Valley Apartments with GarageGrass Valley Apartments with Parking
Grass Valley Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CARoseville, CACitrus Heights, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CARancho Cordova, CACarmichael, CAAntelope, CA
El Dorado Hills, CAFair Oaks, CAOrangevale, CARosemont, CACameron Park, CAFoothill Farms, CAAuburn, CALa Riviera, CAGold River, CA
Oroville East, CAOroville, CAPlacerville, CANevada City, CALincoln, CAYuba City, CAGranite Bay, CANorth Highlands, CALake Wildwood, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoSacramento City College
Sierra College
William Jessup University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity