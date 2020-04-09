171 Woodcrest Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Morgan Ranch Beauty with 3 Car Garage - This Morgan Ranch house has all you need. Large living room, dining room with a built-in buffet, a family room that is open to the kitchen area. The family room also has a gas heat stove. Wood floors in the dining nook, kitchen and hallway. A generous size master bedroom, a master bath with two sinks and a walk in closet. High school students can walk to Nevada Union and close to other schools.



Small pets are negotiable with increased deposit and rent. This is a 1-year lease.



Please Call Mountain Valley Property Management at (530) 272-1631 to schedule a showing.



Applicant Requirements: 1) Good credit rating; 2) Good landlord rating; 3) Verifiable income of three (3) times the monthly rent amount; and 4) Good income stability.



Disclaimer: Rental Rates, Security Deposit and Availability Date Subject to Change Without Notice During Advertising.



No Cats Allowed



