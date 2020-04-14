All apartments in Grass Valley
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:29 AM

170 East Main Street #212

170 East Main Street · (530) 615-8829
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

170 East Main Street, Grass Valley, CA 95945

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$380

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 161 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Commercial Professional Office Space with Balcony – Historical Grass Valley

Professional office space on the second floor of the Gateway Building, exquisitely detailed in accurate historic style at the corner of East Main Street and Richardson Street in downtown Grass Valley. Ideal location with high visibility, foot and car traffic--convenient and accessible, just off the freeway exit, directly across from post office, gas station and award-winning Maria's restaurant. Brick exterior with cornice details at top. 11-foot ceilings, energy-efficient design including highest-efficiency heating and air system.

Shared waiting area and bathrooms. Abundant natural light. Beautiful wood flooring from local Heritage oak tree. Suite is plumbed for optional wet bar. Ample parking in attached lot. Fully ADA compliant. Detailed mining exhibit in back with stamp mill, above ground trestle, ore cars and mine relics.

$380.00 plus $25.00 water/sewer/trash, & portion of PG&E based on sq. ft. Phone & high speed internet available at tenant expense.

To preview this unit text/call Craig Adachi at 530-277-6954. Best to text. Please do not send email to schedule a showing.

Collins Property Management
www.CollinsPropertyManagement.net
408 Broad Street, Nevada City, Ca, 95959
BRE#01273680

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 170 East Main Street #212 have any available units?
170 East Main Street #212 has a unit available for $380 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 170 East Main Street #212 have?
Some of 170 East Main Street #212's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 170 East Main Street #212 currently offering any rent specials?
170 East Main Street #212 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 170 East Main Street #212 pet-friendly?
No, 170 East Main Street #212 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grass Valley.
Does 170 East Main Street #212 offer parking?
Yes, 170 East Main Street #212 does offer parking.
Does 170 East Main Street #212 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 170 East Main Street #212 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 170 East Main Street #212 have a pool?
No, 170 East Main Street #212 does not have a pool.
Does 170 East Main Street #212 have accessible units?
No, 170 East Main Street #212 does not have accessible units.
Does 170 East Main Street #212 have units with dishwashers?
No, 170 East Main Street #212 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 170 East Main Street #212 have units with air conditioning?
No, 170 East Main Street #212 does not have units with air conditioning.
