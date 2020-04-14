170 East Main Street #212

Amenities

Commercial Professional Office Space with Balcony – Historical Grass Valley



Professional office space on the second floor of the Gateway Building, exquisitely detailed in accurate historic style at the corner of East Main Street and Richardson Street in downtown Grass Valley. Ideal location with high visibility, foot and car traffic--convenient and accessible, just off the freeway exit, directly across from post office, gas station and award-winning Maria's restaurant. Brick exterior with cornice details at top. 11-foot ceilings, energy-efficient design including highest-efficiency heating and air system.



Shared waiting area and bathrooms. Abundant natural light. Beautiful wood flooring from local Heritage oak tree. Suite is plumbed for optional wet bar. Ample parking in attached lot. Fully ADA compliant. Detailed mining exhibit in back with stamp mill, above ground trestle, ore cars and mine relics.



$380.00 plus $25.00 water/sewer/trash, & portion of PG&E based on sq. ft. Phone & high speed internet available at tenant expense.



To preview this unit text/call Craig Adachi at 530-277-6954. Best to text. Please do not send email to schedule a showing.



