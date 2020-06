Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated pool fireplace

Upgraded Two Bedroom with a Prime Location! Virtual Lease Now - This sought-after location offers a gorgeous two-bedroom one and a half bath townhome that will be ready for move-in May 16th!



We knew you may be about to lease the wrong address so wanted to post this now. the virtual walk-through reflects the old carpet so it only gets BETTER! It may not last on the market until the video can be updated.



Recent upgrades include:

New Sliding glass doors with internal blinds

New White Granite counters in kitchen and breakfast bar

All new appliances including side by side washer and dryer

New Carpeting due to be installed this Friday!



The home is in an HOA managed community that does have additional rules and regulations and does offer Pool access in summer months. The Community is always very well maintained. Did we mention that it is walking distance to dining, movies, and additional walking paths? No, well we are glad we did and yes you are right! It is incredible and only 5 minutes from downtown Grass Valley and Brunswick Basin shopping areas. *Imagine*



Call Mountain Valley Property Management today at 530-272-1631 ext 206



Apply online at www.mvalleypm.com.



