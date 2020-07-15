23900 Sage Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Coming Soon: Beautiful, spacious 4 bedroom house in Oak Knolls with acreage - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom house, with 2,238 square feet, extra large 2 car garage with tons of storage and 2.47 acres with lots of privacy. Backyard has fire pit, covered patio and plenty of room for entertaining. This house has lots to offer with many upgrades including mudroom, 2 separate living areas, wood burning stove, inside laundry room, large kitchen with pantry and breakfast bar. Master bedroom has large walk in closet, soaker tub with jets, double sink and walk in shower. One extra large room with it's own privacy and full bathroom. Large concrete driveway and space for RV with clean out. Availability of Race internet at this home. PROPERTY IS OCCUPIED, DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS. ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS NOW. READY FOR MOVE IN LATE JULY TO EARLY AUGUST.



(RLNE4584452)