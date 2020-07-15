All apartments in Golden Hills
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

23900 Sage Avenue

23900 Sage Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

23900 Sage Avenue, Golden Hills, CA 93561

Amenities

Coming Soon: Beautiful, spacious 4 bedroom house in Oak Knolls with acreage - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom house, with 2,238 square feet, extra large 2 car garage with tons of storage and 2.47 acres with lots of privacy. Backyard has fire pit, covered patio and plenty of room for entertaining. This house has lots to offer with many upgrades including mudroom, 2 separate living areas, wood burning stove, inside laundry room, large kitchen with pantry and breakfast bar. Master bedroom has large walk in closet, soaker tub with jets, double sink and walk in shower. One extra large room with it's own privacy and full bathroom. Large concrete driveway and space for RV with clean out. Availability of Race internet at this home. PROPERTY IS OCCUPIED, DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS. ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS NOW. READY FOR MOVE IN LATE JULY TO EARLY AUGUST.

(RLNE4584452)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23900 Sage Avenue have any available units?
23900 Sage Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Golden Hills, CA.
What amenities does 23900 Sage Avenue have?
Some of 23900 Sage Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23900 Sage Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
23900 Sage Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23900 Sage Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 23900 Sage Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Golden Hills.
Does 23900 Sage Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 23900 Sage Avenue offers parking.
Does 23900 Sage Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23900 Sage Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23900 Sage Avenue have a pool?
No, 23900 Sage Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 23900 Sage Avenue have accessible units?
No, 23900 Sage Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 23900 Sage Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 23900 Sage Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23900 Sage Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 23900 Sage Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
