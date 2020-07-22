Apartment List
8 Apartments for rent in Gilroy, CA with pools

Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
3 Units Available
Mission Park
766 1st St, Gilroy, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
893 sqft
Close to Hecker Pass, Eagle Ridge Golf Club and plenty of shops. A five-acre property recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and patios or balconies. On-site pool, playground, courtyard and gym.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
2128 Gullane Way
2128 Gulane Way, Gilroy, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,450
2594 sqft
Lana Battagello - Agt: 925-389-2040 - Breathtaking open space and Golf Course views from this beautiful light and bright Eagle Ridge Home. With an expansive open floor plan and 20 foot highceilings, Gullane Way offers 5 bedrooms with 3&1-2 baths.
Results within 10 miles of Gilroy
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
39 Units Available
Morgan Ranch
1100 Vintage Lane, Morgan Hill, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,746
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,320
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,181
1590 sqft
Contact our leasing specialists for details on ONE MONTH FREE RENT!* Morgan Ranch Apartments, in charming Morgan Hill, is close to San Jose yet worlds away from the urban scene.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
78 Units Available
Sunsweet Apartments
90 east 3rd Street, Morgan Hill, CA
Studio
$2,310
592 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,530
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,930
1214 sqft
COMMUNITY & APARTMENT AMENITIES Enjoy luxurious community amenities without leaving home – like our sun pool and lounging deck, residents’ lounge with WiFi, state-of-the art fitness center, pet grooming station, Amazon package lockers, EV charging
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
8 Units Available
Monte Vista at Morgan Hill
16945 Del Monte Ave, Morgan Hill, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,230
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,755
901 sqft
Modern community in the center of San Jose. High ceilings, fantastic layouts with ample space and full kitchens. On-site spa and fitness studio. Near major highways.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
2395 Magnolia Ct
2395 Magnolia Court, Morgan Hill, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,950
3084 sqft
Fantastic 5 Bedroom Home for the Family - Fantastic 5 bedroom, 3 bath home for the family. 3000sf. 3 car garage. Wonderful neighborhood, Super spacious and Immaculate with Sparkling Pool to enjoy. Back yard is open view with no obstructions.

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
263 Jarvis Drive
263 Jarvis Drive, Morgan Hill, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1538 sqft
$3,295 - 3BD/2.5BA Beautiful Two Story Home in North Morgan Hill - Central Air Conditioning - Cal West Property Management is pleased to offer this spacious two story 3 BD/2.5 BA home located in a beautiful newer community in North Morgan Hill.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
15725 Ibiza Ln
15725 Ibiza Ln, Morgan Hill, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
2000 sqft
Charming Four Bedroom/Three and a Half Bathrooms Townhouse in Morgan Hill.
City Guide for Gilroy, CA

Greetings, Left Coast leasers, and welcome to your Gilroy, California apartment hunting headquarters! A largely quiet, peaceful suburban/urban community on the doorstep of Golden State giants like San Jose, San Francisco, Santa Cruz, and Monterey Bay, Gilroy is a popular residential destination for apartment renters from all walks of life. Interested in finding the perfect Gilroy, California apartment? Then you’ve come to the right place, because the apartment of your dreams in the “Garlic Ca...

Looking for a cheap apartment for rent in Gilroy? You might want to brace yourself for this bombshell: Studio apartments and basic 1BR units start in the $1000-$1300 range (which is actually quite affordable for Bay Area standards, you lucky dog!), and some are even pet-friendly (including dogs allowed). If, meanwhile, you have $1500-plus to spend on your Gilroy, California rental, you’ll find no shortage of spacious (1000-plus square foot) rentals loaded with dynamite amenities, including modern/renovated kitchens, vaulted ceilings, patios, and community features like swimming pools, complimentary parking, and free Wi-Fi.

Most leases in Gilroy are good for 12 months, although occasionally you’ll find landlords who offer short-term leases, as well (usually at a slightly elevated monthly cost). Fortunately, waiting lists are pretty much nonexistent in Gilroy and move-in specials pop up frequently, so feel free to shop the market thoroughly before deciding which Gilroy, CA apartment is best for you. Just be sure to have the basics in tow (including a blank check to pay for the security deposit you’ll likely have to fork over, a list of previous residences, and proof of income) when you’re ready to submit a leasing app for whatever apartment your little heart desires.

Wondering what to do in Gilroy when you’re not busy soaking in the vibes at your sweet new apartment? Hopefully, you’re a shopaholic, because Gilroy is renowned in the Bay/Valley area as a shopper’s paradise (if you dig outlet malls, you’ll fall in love with Gilroy). Other attractions include the numerous wineries (in case you haven’t heard, NorCal knows a thing or two about vino!), state parks, trails, and golf courses that dot the streets. Factor in a wide range of rental properties both new and old, an extremely diverse populace, numerous convenient public transportation options, and some of the most laid-back peeps you’ll find in all of California, and it’s no surprise Gilroy’s population has spiked nearly 30% in the past 10 years and continues to grow!

So what are you waiting for? It’s time to start scouring the listings in this handy little apartment finder for the perfect Gilroy, California abode. Best of luck and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Gilroy, CA

Finding apartments with a pool in Gilroy means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Gilroy could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

