144 Renz Lane

Charming Geyserville Wine Country Home!! - Beautiful Wine Country home in Geyserville. This spacious home on a cul-de-sac was custom built with great views of vineyards, Geyser Peak Mountain and rolling hills. You'll be a short distance to schools, popular restaurants, award winning wineries and wine tasting rooms in both Alexander and Dry Creek Valleys! Lake Sonoma, the Russian River, Healdsburg and other adventures await. This home has large living areas as well as 3 fireplaces. The kitchen features a gas cooktop, a spacious island and lots of storage. There's a terrific master suite, wine storage area, and massive garage. Fine living in Wine Country indeed! Easy access to 101 freeway.



1 year lease.



Sorry no smoking, no cats.



Security deposit is $5,250.



Call or text agent, James Ramirez, at show contact info for a private showing. DRE # 01497995.



Application fee is $35 per adult 18 and over.



