All apartments in Geyserville
Find more places like 144 Renz Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Geyserville, CA
/
144 Renz Lane
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

144 Renz Lane

144 Renz Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

144 Renz Lane, Geyserville, CA 95441

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming Geyserville Wine Country Home!! - Beautiful Wine Country home in Geyserville. This spacious home on a cul-de-sac was custom built with great views of vineyards, Geyser Peak Mountain and rolling hills. You'll be a short distance to schools, popular restaurants, award winning wineries and wine tasting rooms in both Alexander and Dry Creek Valleys! Lake Sonoma, the Russian River, Healdsburg and other adventures await. This home has large living areas as well as 3 fireplaces. The kitchen features a gas cooktop, a spacious island and lots of storage. There's a terrific master suite, wine storage area, and massive garage. Fine living in Wine Country indeed! Easy access to 101 freeway.

1 year lease.

Sorry no smoking, no cats.

Security deposit is $5,250.

Call or text agent, James Ramirez, at show contact info for a private showing. DRE # 01497995.

Application fee is $35 per adult 18 and over.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5873536)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 144 Renz Lane have any available units?
144 Renz Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Geyserville, CA.
Is 144 Renz Lane currently offering any rent specials?
144 Renz Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 144 Renz Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 144 Renz Lane is pet friendly.
Does 144 Renz Lane offer parking?
Yes, 144 Renz Lane offers parking.
Does 144 Renz Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 144 Renz Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 144 Renz Lane have a pool?
No, 144 Renz Lane does not have a pool.
Does 144 Renz Lane have accessible units?
No, 144 Renz Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 144 Renz Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 144 Renz Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 144 Renz Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 144 Renz Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Santa Rosa, CAVallejo, CANapa, CASan Rafael, CAPetaluma, CARohnert Park, CANovato, CA
Ukiah, CAGuerneville, CASt. Helena, CALarkfield-Wikiup, CAClearlake Riviera, CALakeport, CASebastopol, CA
Cloverdale, CACalistoga, CAWindsor, CACotati, CAHealdsburg, CAEl Verano, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University Maritime AcademyDominican University of California
Sonoma State University
Napa Valley College