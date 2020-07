Amenities

CHARMING EASTSIDE STOCKTON HOME WITH A SECOND RESIDENCE. GREAT RENTAL INCOME PROPERTY! MAIN RESIDENCE IS A 2BED 1BATH HOME WITH NEW PAINT, NEW TILE FLOORING, NEW CARPET, NEW KITCHEN CABINETS AND COUNTERTOPS, NEW RANGE, NEW WATER HEATER. THE SECOND RESIDENCE IS 400SF AND A 1 BED 1 BATH HOUSE THAT HAS BEEN COMPLETELY REMODELED. BOTH HOMES ARE BEAUTIFUL AND MOVE IN READY. Please follow COVID 19 best showing practices guidelines.