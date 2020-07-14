Lease Length: 12-18 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Internet, Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $25
Deposit: $150-900 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500
fee: $100
limit: 2
rent: $45
restrictions: Weight limit 35 lb
Parking Details: Space provided- extra space and parking is $100. Other. At Arbor Place, we assign 1 garage per household and surface lots for additional vehicles or visitors. Please call our leasing office for complete parking policy information.
Storage Details: 4x6 space provided with key