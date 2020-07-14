Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance e-payments garage package receiving accessible internet access

"A comfortable apartment home is waiting for you at Arbor Place! Our one and two-bedroom apartments for rent in Fresno, CA offer charming features and great amenities. Pair that with our amazing location and you have the ideal home! Our community is walking distance to Fresno State, a short drive or bike ride to shopping and dining options, and has easy access to highway 41 and 168. There is something for everyone at Arbor Place! Both inside and out, we have crafted an apartment you will be happy to call home. Every home is provided a garage to store their vehicle and washer and dryer hook-ups for your convenience. Plus, we love pets! Dogs, large and small, are welcome in our community. Let us help you call Arbor Place home!"