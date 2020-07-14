All apartments in Fresno
Find more places like Arbor Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fresno, CA
/
Arbor Place
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:33 AM

Arbor Place

5449 N 10th St · (559) 549-9602
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fresno
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5449 N 10th St, Fresno, CA 93710

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5421-105 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,105

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit WAIT · Avail. now

$1,260

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1020 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Arbor Place.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
e-payments
garage
package receiving
accessible
internet access
"A comfortable apartment home is waiting for you at Arbor Place! Our one and two-bedroom apartments for rent in Fresno, CA offer charming features and great amenities. Pair that with our amazing location and you have the ideal home! Our community is walking distance to Fresno State, a short drive or bike ride to shopping and dining options, and has easy access to highway 41 and 168. There is something for everyone at Arbor Place! Both inside and out, we have crafted an apartment you will be happy to call home. Every home is provided a garage to store their vehicle and washer and dryer hook-ups for your convenience. Plus, we love pets! Dogs, large and small, are welcome in our community. Let us help you call Arbor Place home!"

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-18 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Internet, Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $25
Deposit: $150-900 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500
fee: $100
limit: 2
rent: $45
restrictions: Weight limit 35 lb
Parking Details: Space provided- extra space and parking is $100. Other. At Arbor Place, we assign 1 garage per household and surface lots for additional vehicles or visitors. Please call our leasing office for complete parking policy information.
Storage Details: 4x6 space provided with key

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Arbor Place have any available units?
Arbor Place has 2 units available starting at $1,105 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fresno, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fresno Rent Report.
What amenities does Arbor Place have?
Some of Arbor Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Arbor Place currently offering any rent specials?
Arbor Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Arbor Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Arbor Place is pet friendly.
Does Arbor Place offer parking?
Yes, Arbor Place offers parking.
Does Arbor Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, Arbor Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Arbor Place have a pool?
No, Arbor Place does not have a pool.
Does Arbor Place have accessible units?
Yes, Arbor Place has accessible units.
Does Arbor Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Arbor Place has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Arbor Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

University Plaza
5469 N Cedar Ave
Fresno, CA 93710
Cascades
9375 N Saybrook Dr
Fresno, CA 93720
Brio on Broadway
1636 Broadway
Fresno, CA 93721
Dominion Heights
1164 E Perrin Ave
Fresno, CA 93720
Phoenix Townhome Apartments
5355 N Valentine Ave
Fresno, CA 93711
Springs-Fresno
7511 N 1st St
Fresno, CA 93720

Similar Pages

Fresno 2 BedroomsFresno Apartments with Balcony
Fresno Apartments with GarageFresno Apartments with Parking
Fresno Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Merced, CAHanford, CA
Visalia, CATulare, CA
Clovis, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fig Garden Loop

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-Fresno
Merced College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity