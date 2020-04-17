4919 N. Millbrook Avenue #110

Amenities

REMODELED Condo! - This REMODELED 2-story condo located in the Heritage of Fresno community has approximately 1275 square feet with a living room, dining area, breakfast bar, vinyl flooring, carpet, granite counters, gas range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, laundry room with hook ups, central heat & air, secured parking garage, 2 private balconies; private balcony off master bedroom. Take Shaw Avenue to N. Millbrook Ave. Community POOL, Community Sauna! Recreational center & GYM available! Basic CABLE INCLUDED! Close to Fresno State, 41 Freeway, schools, parks, shopping; walking distance from Restaurants. Addenda to be signed: CC&R's. Renter's Insurance Required. One Year Lease Required. WATER, SEWER GARBAGE INCLUDED! No Pets.L/D



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5572233)