Last updated April 21 2020 at 3:49 AM

4919 N. Millbrook Avenue #110

4919 North Millbrook Avenue · (559) 340-4630
Location

4919 North Millbrook Avenue, Fresno, CA 93726

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4919 N. Millbrook Avenue #110 · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1275 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cable included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
sauna
REMODELED Condo! - This REMODELED 2-story condo located in the Heritage of Fresno community has approximately 1275 square feet with a living room, dining area, breakfast bar, vinyl flooring, carpet, granite counters, gas range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, laundry room with hook ups, central heat & air, secured parking garage, 2 private balconies; private balcony off master bedroom. Take Shaw Avenue to N. Millbrook Ave. Community POOL, Community Sauna! Recreational center & GYM available! Basic CABLE INCLUDED! Close to Fresno State, 41 Freeway, schools, parks, shopping; walking distance from Restaurants. Addenda to be signed: CC&R's. Renter's Insurance Required. One Year Lease Required. WATER, SEWER GARBAGE INCLUDED! No Pets.L/D

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5572233)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4919 N. Millbrook Avenue #110 have any available units?
4919 N. Millbrook Avenue #110 has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fresno, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fresno Rent Report.
What amenities does 4919 N. Millbrook Avenue #110 have?
Some of 4919 N. Millbrook Avenue #110's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4919 N. Millbrook Avenue #110 currently offering any rent specials?
4919 N. Millbrook Avenue #110 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4919 N. Millbrook Avenue #110 pet-friendly?
No, 4919 N. Millbrook Avenue #110 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fresno.
Does 4919 N. Millbrook Avenue #110 offer parking?
Yes, 4919 N. Millbrook Avenue #110 does offer parking.
Does 4919 N. Millbrook Avenue #110 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4919 N. Millbrook Avenue #110 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4919 N. Millbrook Avenue #110 have a pool?
Yes, 4919 N. Millbrook Avenue #110 has a pool.
Does 4919 N. Millbrook Avenue #110 have accessible units?
No, 4919 N. Millbrook Avenue #110 does not have accessible units.
Does 4919 N. Millbrook Avenue #110 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4919 N. Millbrook Avenue #110 has units with dishwashers.
