Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

2642 W. Garland Ave (2652 W. Garland)

2642 West Garland Avenue · (559) 579-1280
Location

2642 West Garland Avenue, Fresno, CA 93705

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2642 W. Garland Ave (2652 W. Garland) · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 814 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
REDUCED PRICE! APPLY NOW FOR THIS LOVELY HOME WITH A DOUBLE LOT! (Avail. 6/1/2017) - STOP BY, PEEK THROUGH THE WINDOWS AND EXPLORE THE AREA BEFORE CALLING TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT

**NOT AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS UNTIL RENT READY DATE: 6/1/2017**

Looking for a place to call home and create memories in? You have found it! This lovely home comes with a double lot and features all new windows, all new kitchen cabinets and granite kitchen counter tops, new tile and carpet throughout the home, RV parking, a DOUBLE LOT, renovated restrooms and more! Make sure to apply today!

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS

• Non-Refundable Application fee per adult (18+): $30
• Lease Term: 12 months
• Minimum 2 years of Rental History
• Credit/Background Screening
• One month proof of income
• Valid Identification – Driver License/ID
• Household must make $3285 combined gross per month
• NO EVICTIONS
• MUST TAKE POSSESSION OF PROPERTY WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF APPROVAL
• MUST HAVE ALL REQUIRED DOCUMENTS WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPLYING OR APPLICATION WILL BE CANCELLED
• Section 8 applicants welcome pending verification of income, credit and rental history requirements
• Pet Rent: $35 (if applicable)

(RLNE3262338)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2642 W. Garland Ave (2652 W. Garland) have any available units?
2642 W. Garland Ave (2652 W. Garland) has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fresno, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fresno Rent Report.
What amenities does 2642 W. Garland Ave (2652 W. Garland) have?
Some of 2642 W. Garland Ave (2652 W. Garland)'s amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2642 W. Garland Ave (2652 W. Garland) currently offering any rent specials?
2642 W. Garland Ave (2652 W. Garland) isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2642 W. Garland Ave (2652 W. Garland) pet-friendly?
Yes, 2642 W. Garland Ave (2652 W. Garland) is pet friendly.
Does 2642 W. Garland Ave (2652 W. Garland) offer parking?
Yes, 2642 W. Garland Ave (2652 W. Garland) does offer parking.
Does 2642 W. Garland Ave (2652 W. Garland) have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2642 W. Garland Ave (2652 W. Garland) does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2642 W. Garland Ave (2652 W. Garland) have a pool?
No, 2642 W. Garland Ave (2652 W. Garland) does not have a pool.
Does 2642 W. Garland Ave (2652 W. Garland) have accessible units?
No, 2642 W. Garland Ave (2652 W. Garland) does not have accessible units.
Does 2642 W. Garland Ave (2652 W. Garland) have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2642 W. Garland Ave (2652 W. Garland) has units with dishwashers.
