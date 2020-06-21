2642 W. Garland Ave (2652 W. Garland)

Amenities
REDUCED PRICE! APPLY NOW FOR THIS LOVELY HOME WITH A DOUBLE LOT! (Avail. 6/1/2017) - STOP BY, PEEK THROUGH THE WINDOWS AND EXPLORE THE AREA BEFORE CALLING TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS UNTIL RENT READY DATE: 6/1/2017**
Looking for a place to call home and create memories in? You have found it! This lovely home comes with a double lot and features all new windows, all new kitchen cabinets and granite kitchen counter tops, new tile and carpet throughout the home, RV parking, a DOUBLE LOT, renovated restrooms and more! Make sure to apply today!
RENTAL REQUIREMENTS
• Non-Refundable Application fee per adult (18+): $30
• Lease Term: 12 months
• Minimum 2 years of Rental History
• Credit/Background Screening
• One month proof of income
• Valid Identification – Driver License/ID
• Household must make $3285 combined gross per month
• NO EVICTIONS
• MUST TAKE POSSESSION OF PROPERTY WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF APPROVAL
• MUST HAVE ALL REQUIRED DOCUMENTS WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPLYING OR APPLICATION WILL BE CANCELLED
• Section 8 applicants welcome pending verification of income, credit and rental history requirements
• Pet Rent: $35 (if applicable)
(RLNE3262338)