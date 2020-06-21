2642 W. Garland Ave (2652 W. Garland)

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking

REDUCED PRICE! APPLY NOW FOR THIS LOVELY HOME WITH A DOUBLE LOT! (Avail. 6/1/2017) - STOP BY, PEEK THROUGH THE WINDOWS AND EXPLORE THE AREA BEFORE CALLING TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT



**NOT AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS UNTIL RENT READY DATE: 6/1/2017**



Looking for a place to call home and create memories in? You have found it! This lovely home comes with a double lot and features all new windows, all new kitchen cabinets and granite kitchen counter tops, new tile and carpet throughout the home, RV parking, a DOUBLE LOT, renovated restrooms and more! Make sure to apply today!



RENTAL REQUIREMENTS



• Non-Refundable Application fee per adult (18+): $30

• Lease Term: 12 months

• Minimum 2 years of Rental History

• Credit/Background Screening

• One month proof of income

• Valid Identification – Driver License/ID

• Household must make $3285 combined gross per month

• NO EVICTIONS

• MUST TAKE POSSESSION OF PROPERTY WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF APPROVAL

• MUST HAVE ALL REQUIRED DOCUMENTS WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPLYING OR APPLICATION WILL BE CANCELLED

• Section 8 applicants welcome pending verification of income, credit and rental history requirements

• Pet Rent: $35 (if applicable)



(RLNE3262338)