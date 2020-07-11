Apartment List
48 Apartments for rent in Foster City, CA with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Foster City apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
16 Units Available
Neighborhood 2
Miramar
1288 E Hillsdale Blvd, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,929
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,834
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Right by Highway 92 and close to Gull Park. Waterfront community includes a pool, media room, and courtyard. Homes have granite countertops, modern kitchen appliances, and in-unit laundry. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
16 Units Available
Neighborhood 1
Lagoons
707 Bounty Dr, Foster City, CA
Studio
$2,421
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,726
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,240
915 sqft
Recently revamped waterfront homes located barely 15 minutes from San Francisco International Airport. In-home amenities include linen closets and quartz countertops. Pet-friendly and smoke-free community.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
7 Units Available
Neighborhood 4
Marlin Cove Apartments
1000 Foster City Blvd, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,647
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,501
1114 sqft
Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens, granite counters, fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community features covered pool, sauna, gym, elevator and parking. Waterfront location on Foster City Blvd.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
4 Units Available
Neighborhood 2
Beach Park
1999 Beach Park Blvd, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,825
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,138
976 sqft
Waterfront living near SR-92. On the banks of 218-acre lagoon. In-unit laundry and extra storage. Private balcony/patio. Easy access to Google and Apple headquarters. Community has sauna and pool.
Results within 1 mile of Foster City
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
17 Units Available
Marina Lagoon
Chesapeake Point Apartments
1633 Marina Ct, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,675
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,069
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,461
1079 sqft
Close to Lakeshore Park and Route 101. Recently renovated homes with patio/balcony, a fully equipped kitchen, and granite counters. Residents have use of a pool, gym, and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 02:47am
31 Units Available
Hillsdale
Park Place at San Mateo
1101 Park Pl, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,682
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,720
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,711
1376 sqft
Great location, close to Highway 101 and I-280. Residents enjoy units with fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and chef-caliber kitchens. Community offers 24-hour gym, clubhouse, game room and sauna.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
24 Units Available
Marina Lagoon
Mosaic San Mateo
3110 Casa de Campo, San Mateo, CA
Studio
$2,165
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,660
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1020 sqft
Bay Area apartments include modern kitchens, large windows, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and in-unit laundries. Enjoy the swimming pool, gazebo area, barbeque and picnic area. Located near light rail. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
$
35 Units Available
Hillsdale
Laurel Crossing Apartment Homes
203 Laurie Meadows Dr, San Mateo, CA
Studio
$2,371
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,420
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,054
999 sqft
Near Highway 101 and Laurie Meadows Park. Recently renovated with lots of storage, fireplaces and fully equipped kitchens. On-site amenities include two saltwater pools, a Jacuzzi, updated fitness center and two tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
5 Units Available
Central
Sofi Belmont Glen
200 Davey Glen Rd, Belmont, CA
Studio
$2,317
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,792
1151 sqft
Modern apartments in highly walkable neighborhood. Community features include upscale pool, 24-hour gym and concierge service. Residences feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Results within 5 miles of Foster City
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
11 Units Available
Northwest Heights
Ryan Tower
120 W 3rd Ave, San Mateo, CA
Studio
$2,083
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,335
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,179
838 sqft
Ryan Tower is a newly renovated downtown San Mateo luxury high rise. This landmark building is located within the heart of San Mateo’s serene and exclusive Baywood District.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
10 Units Available
Redwood Shores
Pescadero Apartments
950 Redwood Shores Pkwy, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,277
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,695
1111 sqft
A short drive from Route 101 and Highway 92. Landscaped community has a sauna, a pool and a hot tub. Luxury homes include modern kitchen appliances, carpet and a fireplace.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
78 Units Available
Staumbaugh-Heller
Franklin 299
299 Franklin St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,750
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,995
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,867
1203 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a grill, media room, car charging and concierge service. Near Downtown Redwood City. Easy access to the bullet train.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
9 Units Available
Oak Knoll-Edgewood Park
Sofi Redwood Park
1212 Whipple Ave, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,383
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,373
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,769
887 sqft
Community offers BBQ grill, clubhouse, pool, gym and on-site laundry. Units include granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Located close to Bair Island and San Carlos Airport.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
22 Units Available
Western Hills
Sofi Belmont Hills
2515 Carlmont Dr, Belmont, CA
Studio
$2,188
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,534
600 sqft
Nestled into a wooded area near Highway 101 and I-280. Recently renovated units offering updated appliances, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Available furnished. This pet-friendly community offers a pool, hot tub and gym.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
16 Units Available
Encore
855 Veterans Blvd, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,250
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,350
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,525
1286 sqft
Experience vibrant living at ENCORE – an intimate pet-friendly enclave of ninety apartments for rent in Redwood City CA.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 02:47am
$
9 Units Available
Staumbaugh-Heller
Huxley
1355 El Camino Real, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,730
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,200
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,770
1225 sqft
Huxley Apartments brings a modern touch to Redwood City. Our studios, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops and in-home washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
18 Units Available
Blu Harbor by Windsor
1 Blu Harbor Boulevard, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,750
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,250
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,460
1264 sqft
Centered around a marina in Redwood City. Waterfront apartments and penthouse suites with contemporary amenities and high-end finishes. Tenants enjoy access to complimentary paddle boards and sea kayaks.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
20 Units Available
Centennial
The Marston by Windsor
825 Marshall St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,690
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1112 sqft
A modern community at the corner of Marshall Street and Main Street, near area shopping, dining, and the tech giants. On-site amenities include a club-style fitness center, roof deck area, and a business center.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 11 at 02:47am
$
16 Units Available
Beresford Park
55 West Fifth Apartments
55 W 5th Ave, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,416
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,876
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,695
1607 sqft
This community is adjacent to Peninsula Golf and Country Club. It features a sauna, gym, hot tub and garage parking for residents to utilize. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
7 Units Available
Clearfield Park
Trestle
333 El Camino Real, San Carlos, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,247
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,325
1397 sqft
Located steps away from San Carlos Caltrain and downtown. Units feature keyless entry systems and NEST thermostats. Community has a saltwater pool, clubhouse, and well-equipped fitness center.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
$
96 Units Available
Centennial
Indigo Apartment Homes
675 Bradford Street, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,579
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,755
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,845
1265 sqft
Redwood City homes, not far from Google's offices. Smoke-free units come with walk-in closets, microwaves and laundry facilities. On-site pool, parking, media room, elevators and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
15 Units Available
Centennial
201 Marshall Apartments
201 Marshall St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,658
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,672
1090 sqft
A modern community with an urban feel to it with great views from the San Francisco peninsula. Luxury living downtown. Expansive roof deck, green certification and an outdoor kitchen area provided.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
18 Units Available
Downtown San Mateo
Metropolitan Apartments
338 S Fremont St, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,074
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,854
1256 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Steps from some of downtown San Mateo's finest shops and restaurants. Award-winning apartment community with a lap pool, steam room, clubhouse and movie theater. Gated underground parking available. Smoke-free units with fireplace, in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
8 Units Available
Downtown Burlingame
The Arlington
1401 Floribunda Avenue, Burlingame, CA
Studio
$2,258
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,798
767 sqft
The Arlington in Burlingame, CA, offers residents comfortable living in spacious studio and one bedroom apartments. In addition to beautiful, gourmet-style kitchens, you'll also find a fitness center and spa to help you relax.
City Guide for Foster City, CA

Talk about shiny new things: Foster City is basically brand spankin' new, established in 1960 as a planned community just south of San Francisco.

Foster City has a the population clocks in at just over 30,000. Right on the edge of the San Francisco Bay, Foster City is a suburban area with lots of ties to Silicon Valley and the gaming industry. The job market here is booming, since Foster City is right at the midpoint between Palo Alto and San Francisco, so office space and apartment rentals are easy to come by. Only 30 minutes from San Francisco, it's a great suburban oasis away from the hectic City by the Bay.

Having trouble with Craigslist Foster City? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Foster City, CA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Foster City apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Foster City apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

