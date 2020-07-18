All apartments in Foothill Farms
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

7109 Regard Way

7109 Regard Way · (916) 768-3094
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7109 Regard Way, Foothill Farms, CA 95842

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2150 · Avail. now

$2,150

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1650 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 bed 2 bath - Property Id: 311240

Available soon, please drive by 7109 Regard Way to see the house and neighborhood.
This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath house with approx. 1650 sq. ft. & includes a family room with vaulted ceiling, fireplace, access to patio, separate living room with connecting dining room. Interior laundry room, tile, laminate & carpet flooring, dual pane windows, blinds, central heat & air, 2 car garage with opener, covered patio and fenced backyard. Master bedroom also has a vaulted ceiling.
Close to Interstate 80, schools and shopping. No smoking. Pets possible with extra deposit.
Utilities, water, sewer, garbage and landscape maintenance is paid by tenant.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/7109-regard-way-sacramento-ca/311240
Property Id 311240

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5946338)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7109 Regard Way have any available units?
7109 Regard Way has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7109 Regard Way have?
Some of 7109 Regard Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7109 Regard Way currently offering any rent specials?
7109 Regard Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7109 Regard Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 7109 Regard Way is pet friendly.
Does 7109 Regard Way offer parking?
Yes, 7109 Regard Way offers parking.
Does 7109 Regard Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7109 Regard Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7109 Regard Way have a pool?
No, 7109 Regard Way does not have a pool.
Does 7109 Regard Way have accessible units?
No, 7109 Regard Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7109 Regard Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7109 Regard Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 7109 Regard Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7109 Regard Way has units with air conditioning.
