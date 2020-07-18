Amenities
3 bed 2 bath - Property Id: 311240
Available soon, please drive by 7109 Regard Way to see the house and neighborhood.
This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath house with approx. 1650 sq. ft. & includes a family room with vaulted ceiling, fireplace, access to patio, separate living room with connecting dining room. Interior laundry room, tile, laminate & carpet flooring, dual pane windows, blinds, central heat & air, 2 car garage with opener, covered patio and fenced backyard. Master bedroom also has a vaulted ceiling.
Close to Interstate 80, schools and shopping. No smoking. Pets possible with extra deposit.
Utilities, water, sewer, garbage and landscape maintenance is paid by tenant.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/7109-regard-way-sacramento-ca/311240
No Pets Allowed
