Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

3 bed 2 bath - Property Id: 311240



Available soon, please drive by 7109 Regard Way to see the house and neighborhood.

This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath house with approx. 1650 sq. ft. & includes a family room with vaulted ceiling, fireplace, access to patio, separate living room with connecting dining room. Interior laundry room, tile, laminate & carpet flooring, dual pane windows, blinds, central heat & air, 2 car garage with opener, covered patio and fenced backyard. Master bedroom also has a vaulted ceiling.

Close to Interstate 80, schools and shopping. No smoking. Pets possible with extra deposit.

Utilities, water, sewer, garbage and landscape maintenance is paid by tenant.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/7109-regard-way-sacramento-ca/311240

Property Id 311240



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5946338)