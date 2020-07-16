/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 16 2020 at 1:01 AM
30 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fallbrook, CA
1 of 39
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
3548 Rosa Way (Guest House)
3548 Rosa Way, Fallbrook, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
500 sqft
3548 Rosa Way (Guest House) Available 08/01/20 The Perfect Guest House Unit, Located on Stunning Property, Private Everything, minutes to Downtown Fallbrook! - WE STRONGLY RECOMMEND VIEWING THIS AD & ALL OUR OTHER LISTINGS DIRECTLY THRU OUR WEBSITE
Results within 10 miles of Fallbrook
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
17 Units Available
San Luis Rey
Presidio at Rancho Del Oro
4401 Mission Ave, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,870
750 sqft
Located just minutes from the beach, as well as local attractions and entertainment. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Luxury community includes basketball court, tennis court, pool table and parking.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
10 Units Available
Solana Ridge Apartments
41754 Margarita Rd, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,645
766 sqft
Units in this community have been renovated, and residents can opt for garage parking. Interstate 15 provides easy access to the entire city, and Promenade Temecula offers a variety of dining, entertainment and shopping options.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
17 Units Available
Skye Apartments
501 W Bobier Dr, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
815 sqft
Numerous recreation opportunities at the nearby Vista Sports Park. Smoke-free units have laundry machines and dishwashers. Enjoy use of a basketball court and a 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
34 Units Available
Preserve at Melrose
1401 N Melrose Dr, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,805
789 sqft
Near Vista Sports Park. Apartments feature living areas with hardwood-style floors, bathrooms with soaking tubs and kitchens with Whirlpool appliances. On-site community garden, swimming pool, spa, clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
19 Units Available
Paloma del Sol - Paseo del Sol
The Vineyards at Paseo del Sol
31901 Campanula Way, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,810
694 sqft
With a wide range of floor plans stocked with efficient appliances, gas ranges, and a dishwasher this complex has everything you need. Combined with a swimming pool and fitness room, why go anywhere else.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated July 16 at 12:02 AM
11 Units Available
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro
Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes
4795 Frazee Rd, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,985
690 sqft
Minutes from Oceanside Harbor and numerous employers. On-site amenities include a resident clubhouse, pool and playgrounds. Homes feature updated interiors with modern furnishings and open floor plans.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 01:51 PM
18 Units Available
Peacock
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
567 sqft
Experience luxury at its finest with granite counters, walk-in closets, balconies and attractive hardwood floors throughout. Pet-friendly complex with pool, on-site laundry and community gym. Convenient access to Route 78, I-5, 1-15 and rail station.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
11 Units Available
Avalon Vista
701 Breeze Hill Rd, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,942
779 sqft
Kitchens have granite counters, garbage disposal and space-saving, built-in microwaves. Recreational amenities include shuffleboard, a pool table, a hot tub and a swimming pool. Located within walking distance of Breeze Hill Park.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
22 Units Available
Bella Terra
365 Pomelo Dr, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
700 sqft
Just minutes from Route 8. On-site amenities offer everything needed, including a pool, playground, media room and gym. Patio and balcony options available. On-site laundry, garage parking and grilling area. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
23 Units Available
Waterleaf Apartment Homes
333 N Emerald Dr, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,640
740 sqft
Located close to the 78 freeway and College Blvd and minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has pool and spa. Units feature A/C, extra storage and private patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
11 Units Available
Mira Costa
Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,909
760 sqft
Convenient to Oceanside Boulevard via Rancho del Oro Drive. Fireplace, balcony and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly complex with pool, gym and clubhouse. Close to Palisades Park, MiraCosta College and only minutes from several restaurants.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 16 at 12:08 AM
11 Units Available
Mira Costa
Shadow Ridge
3699 Barnard Dr, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
815 sqft
Pet-friendly gated community with pool, gym, BBQ area, tennis and basketball courts. The 1-2 bedroom apartments feature fireplace, air conditioning and patio, plus plenty of storage space.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 16 at 12:27 AM
$
4 Units Available
Hillside Terrace - Vista
322 Hillside Terrace, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,647
710 sqft
Close to dining, parks and public transit. This newly remodeled community features large closets, private balconies or patios, and spacious interiors. Hardwood floors throughout. On-site fire pit and covered parking.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
8 Units Available
San Luis Rey
The Dylan
550 Arbolitos Blvd, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,655
731 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED! The Dylan Apartment Homes is located just off the 76 highways between Carlsbad and Vista, conveniently located 5 miles away from the ocean and 2 miles away from Camp Pendleton.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
26 Units Available
Softwind Point
881 Soft Wind Rd, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,490
720 sqft
Communal amenities include gym, pool and parking. Residents enjoy units with air conditioning, ceiling fans, dishwashers, extra storage, bathtubs and more. Located close to major freeways, convenient for commuters.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
$
145 Units Available
Monarch Buena Vista
740 Paseo Buena Vista, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,175
750 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 16 at 12:06 AM
4 Units Available
Tri-City
Terra Oceanside Apartments
3964 Waring Rd, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
859 sqft
We offer studio, 1 bed/1 bath, and 2 beds/1 bath apartments. Plank flooring, stainless appliances, LED lighting, USB outlets, patio/balcony, ceiling fan, garbage disposal. Pet-friendly. Deposit $300, $50.00 pet rent up to 2 pets per unit.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
6 Units Available
Tuscany Ridge
41955 Margarita Rd, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,663
766 sqft
Imagine picture perfect mountain views and breathtaking sunsets from your own patio/balcony. Inside your new apartment, enjoy all the perks of a single-family home like a full-size washer/dryer, walk-in closets and much more.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
4 Units Available
Solaire
29595 Pujol Street Temecula, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,920
756 sqft
This community offers a taste of luxury with their brand-new units, modern fitness center and crystal clear swimming pool. Its adjacency to I-15 gives residents easy access to all of Temecula. Stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
2 Units Available
Taylor Brooke
911 Taylor St, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,582
720 sqft
Located just minutes from local shopping and dining, this development offers amenities like private patios and balconies, gas stoves, garages, hardwood floors, garbage disposals and in-unit ceiling fans.
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
922 Capri Dr
922 Capri Drive, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
305 sqft
Available 07/18/20 La Cigale - Property Id: 195184 Brand new 305 square foot garden view studio on cul de sac adjacent to nature trail near downtown Vista. Walk or bike to parks, shopping, groceries, and entertainment.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
North Valley
195 Avenida Descanso #124
195 Avenida Descanso, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
593 sqft
195 Avenida Descanso #124 Available 09/01/20 Fantastic 1 Bedroom Condo in Great Oceanside Location! - Located near the back gate of Camp Pendleton, this 1 bedroom 1 bath condo offers an open floor plan with lots of space in the living area including
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Mira Costa
406 Sea Cliff Way
406 Sea Cliff Way, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
780 sqft
Rancho del Oro Luxury Condo - Luxury Rancho del Oro Condo No Pets Allowed (RLNE5786072)
Similar Pages
Fallbrook Apartments with BalconiesFallbrook Apartments with GaragesFallbrook Apartments with ParkingFallbrook Apartments with Pools
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CA
Escondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAHemet, CAFairbanks Ranch, CACasa de Oro-Mount Helix, CALake San Marcos, CALakeside, CAValle Vista, CA