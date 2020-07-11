8 Apartments for rent in Elk Grove, CA with move-in specials
Elk Grove, positioned just south of Cali's state capital of Sacramento is, according to pundits, the only city expanding in the right places. And the proof is in the details.
About 136,318 people call Elk Grove home. Due to its close proximity to Sacramento, California's administrative hub, many people prefer to reside in Elk Grove and commute to Sacramento during the week. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Elk Grove apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Elk Grove apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.