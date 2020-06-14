26 Apartments for rent in El Dorado Hills, CA with gym

Apartment List
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to El Dorado Hills renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
9 Units Available
Sterling Ranch
965 Wilson Blvd, El Dorado Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,453
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,613
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover the perfect home for you at Sterling Ranch Apartments for rent in El Dorado Hills CA. We offer one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent built with you in mind.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
18 Units Available
Vineyards at Valley View
2100 Valley View Pkwy, El Dorado Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,546
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,023
1264 sqft
Located minutes from the water and the parks. Close to ORU Campus. On-site grill area, picnic area, and courtyard. Business center and clubhouse provided. Washer and dryer hookups in each unit. Ample storage.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
12 Units Available
Lake Forest
3025 Village Center Dr, El Dorado Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1250 sqft
When only the best will do, experience Lake Forest in El Dorado Hills, where we didn't just build you an apartment, we built you a home.Unmatched quality in every detail is presented to you in a classic style.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:50am
5 Units Available
LeSarra
2230 Valley View Pkwy, El Dorado Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1168 sqft
Award-winning property in El Dorado Hills, close to restaurants and schools. Prestigious apartments have air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and fireplaces. Swimming pool, clubhouse and courtyard. Close to Route 50.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4845 Monte Mar Drive
4845 Monte Mar Drive, El Dorado Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1932 sqft
Resort Style Living 55+ Gated Community - Active 55+ community in the a gated community with Pool, Spa, Tennis courts, Gym and Clubhouse. 3 bedroom, 2 bath, single story home in El Dorado Hills.
Results within 1 mile of El Dorado Hills
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
Pique at Iron Point
101 Pique Loop, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,095
1708 sqft
Get acquainted with the breathtaking luxury features of The Pique at Iron Point, a modern living community of apartments in Folsom located in one of northern California’s most exciting cities.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 04:10pm
1 Unit Available
1715 Ballou Ct
1715 Ballou Court, Folsom, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1963 sqft
Large bedrooms 3 Bathrooms and many great "Executive Amenities. 2 Car Garage and "low maintenance" Backyard. HOA & CCR's apply No Pets please. Tenants to pay ALL Utilties Landlord to provide Gardening.
Results within 5 miles of El Dorado Hills
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:23am
Broadstone
20 Units Available
Sherwood at Iron Point
2300 Iron Point Rd, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,542
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,751
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Sherwood Apartment Homes, where a future you have only dreamed about can finally become a reality! We offer stunning 1, 2, and 3 bedroom Folsom apartments than can elevate your lifestyle, with fresh and vibrant interiors, engaging
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Broadstone
22 Units Available
Talavera
1550 Broadstone Parkway, Folsom, CA
Studio
$1,600
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,755
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1084 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
7 Units Available
Lake Pointe Apartments
7550 Folsom Auburn Rd, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,510
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
936 sqft
Great location just off Folsom Lake and the American River Bike Trails. Community offers a sport court, fitness center and swimming pool. Units have in-home laundry and custom cabinetry.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
6 Units Available
Overlook at Blue Ravine
1200 Creekside Dr, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,674
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1368 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a fitness center, covered parking, recreation room and pool. Apartments are furnished and come with fireplaces, in-unit laundry and granite countertops. Willow Creek Town Center and Commonwealth Square are nearby.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
11 Units Available
Folsom Ranch
1000 Folsom Ranch Dr, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,404
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,851
947 sqft
Folsom Ranch wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
Hub Apartments
525 Willard Drive, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,890
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Hub Folsom apartments, a sleek brand-new community with style, sophistication, and the classic urban charm Folsom is known for.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
8 Units Available
The Park on Riley
99 Cable Cir, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1037 sqft
An updated community in Historic Old Town Folsom. Good schools nearby. On-site pool and spa area. Pet-friendly. Apartments offer granite countertops, solid wood cabinetry, and spacious floor plans.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
4 Units Available
Sierra Oaks Apartments
2701 La Crescenta Dr, Cameron Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,424
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
880 sqft
Located in beautiful Cameron Park, Sierra Oaks offers spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes in a quiet county like living environment.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Broadstone
1 Unit Available
885 HALIDON WAY #1413
885 Halidon Way, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
885 HALIDON WAY #1413 Available 07/01/20 COMING SOON!!! Custom Folsom Condo in Altura Villas For Rent! - Beautifully upgraded downstairs one bedroom condo just minutes away from Palladio Movie Theater and Shopping Center, restaurants, and Broadstone
Results within 10 miles of El Dorado Hills
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Johnson Ranch
20 Units Available
Slate Creek
8800 Sierra College Blvd, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,673
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,089
1322 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Slate Creek in Roseville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Central Rocklin
4 Units Available
Hidden Grove
5415 South Grove Street, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,441
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
900 sqft
Convenient to Quarry Park and Sunset Plaza, this beautiful community offers residents a pool, spa, playground and 24-hour fitness center. Apartment amenities include fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Olympus Pointe
25 Units Available
Rosemeade Apartment Homes
1451 Rocky Ridge Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,245
1288 sqft
Great location just off of Highway 80 and near multiple malls. Community features racquetball, tennis and dry sauna. Apartments include dishwasher, refrigerator, central air and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Hazel Ranch
8842 Winding Way, Fair Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,541
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
800 sqft
Located along Fair Oaks Winding Way and close to entertainment, shops, and dining. Apartments have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, and a gas fireplace.
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
9 Units Available
Garnet Creek
5002 Jewel St, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, this complex sits just feet from a green walking trail and offers beautiful amenities. Take advantage of apartment amenities like stainless steel appliances, high-end wood flooring and closets.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
6 Units Available
Rocklin Manor
5240 Rocklin Rd, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,548
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
810 sqft
Rocklin Manor wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:17am
5 Units Available
Cobble Oaks
12155 Tributary Point Dr, Gold River, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Premium apartments located just off US Highway 50 with easy access to shopping and fine dining. Apartments have walk-in closets and recent renovations. Community features a tennis court, yoga and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
American River Canyon
8 Units Available
Canyon Terrace Apartments
1600 Canyon Terrace Ln, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,568
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
900 sqft
Canyon Terrace wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
City Guide for El Dorado Hills, CA

"Turn up that radio /Hear the rock and roll. /Malibu shines like summer gold /Wild beaches in the salty wind /California summers never end. /California - you're so nice. /California - you're paradise." (- The Runaways, "California Paradise")

Before you get any ideas, El Dorado Hills has no relation to the mythical city made of gold. However, Coloma, the place where the 1848 California gold rush originated, lies about 13 miles from El Dorado Hills. If you're looking for gold, that'll be your best bet. If that isn't enough history for you, a Portion of two Pony Express routes dating back to 1861 still remain as modern El Dorado Hills roads today and are historical features valued deeply by the residents. With a huge telecommuter population, El Dorado Hills is a great place for the family-oriented prospective to work from home. If that sounds like, come on down to El Dordo Hills! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in El Dorado Hills, CA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to El Dorado Hills renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

