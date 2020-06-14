26 Apartments for rent in El Dorado Hills, CA with gym
Before you get any ideas, El Dorado Hills has no relation to the mythical city made of gold. However, Coloma, the place where the 1848 California gold rush originated, lies about 13 miles from El Dorado Hills. If you're looking for gold, that'll be your best bet. If that isn't enough history for you, a Portion of two Pony Express routes dating back to 1861 still remain as modern El Dorado Hills roads today and are historical features valued deeply by the residents. With a huge telecommuter population, El Dorado Hills is a great place for the family-oriented prospective to work from home. If that sounds like, come on down to El Dordo Hills! See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to El Dorado Hills renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.