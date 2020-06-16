All apartments in El Dorado Hills
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

908 Stoneman Way

908 Stoneman Way · (916) 988-4663
Location

908 Stoneman Way, El Dorado Hills, CA 95762

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 908 Stoneman Way · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1459 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
El Dorado Hills Charming Home in Well Established Neighborhood - **DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT OCCUPANTS**
Nicely Maintained low maintenance landscaping with large Oak trees.
Hardwood floors, fireplace, and more! Great floor plan, large living room and separate dining with large slider door to a gorgeous wood patio!

Tenant to pay all utilities.
Tenant to maintain landscaping.
Pets negotiable with increased security deposit on breed, size and qualifications!
No Smoking!

Property will be ready for Move in Approximately 04/24/2020. Possibly negotiable depending on progress of work.

Qualifications include clean credit (No collections, late payments, bankruptcies, or charged off account, etc. preferred), clean rental history (No evictions, on time rental payments, etc.), and combined income of equal or great than three times the monthly rent. Applications can be found on our website www.gbrrealestate.com, will need to be brought to our office or to a showing with the application fee of $25.00 per adult, Copies of each applicants ID and Proof of income for each applicant (at least one month of paystubs preferred). Any intended occupant with the age of 18 or over must apply and be named on the lease. Any further questions, please contact our office at (916)988-4663 Applications can be found on our website at www.gbrrealestate.com, showings by appointment only!

All terms subject to change. Applications can be found on our website www.gbrrealestate.com
DRE# 00857690
Please drive by the unit first, then call our office to schedule a showing! (916)988-4663.

(RLNE5620467)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 908 Stoneman Way have any available units?
908 Stoneman Way has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 908 Stoneman Way have?
Some of 908 Stoneman Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 908 Stoneman Way currently offering any rent specials?
908 Stoneman Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 Stoneman Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 908 Stoneman Way is pet friendly.
Does 908 Stoneman Way offer parking?
Yes, 908 Stoneman Way does offer parking.
Does 908 Stoneman Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 908 Stoneman Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 Stoneman Way have a pool?
No, 908 Stoneman Way does not have a pool.
Does 908 Stoneman Way have accessible units?
No, 908 Stoneman Way does not have accessible units.
Does 908 Stoneman Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 908 Stoneman Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 908 Stoneman Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 908 Stoneman Way does not have units with air conditioning.
