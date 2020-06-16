908 Stoneman Way

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

El Dorado Hills Charming Home in Well Established Neighborhood - **DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT OCCUPANTS**

Nicely Maintained low maintenance landscaping with large Oak trees.

Hardwood floors, fireplace, and more! Great floor plan, large living room and separate dining with large slider door to a gorgeous wood patio!



Tenant to pay all utilities.

Tenant to maintain landscaping.

Pets negotiable with increased security deposit on breed, size and qualifications!

No Smoking!



Property will be ready for Move in Approximately 04/24/2020. Possibly negotiable depending on progress of work.



Qualifications include clean credit (No collections, late payments, bankruptcies, or charged off account, etc. preferred), clean rental history (No evictions, on time rental payments, etc.), and combined income of equal or great than three times the monthly rent. Applications can be found on our website www.gbrrealestate.com, will need to be brought to our office or to a showing with the application fee of $25.00 per adult, Copies of each applicants ID and Proof of income for each applicant (at least one month of paystubs preferred). Any intended occupant with the age of 18 or over must apply and be named on the lease. Any further questions, please contact our office at (916)988-4663 Applications can be found on our website at www.gbrrealestate.com, showings by appointment only!



All terms subject to change. Applications can be found on our website www.gbrrealestate.com

DRE# 00857690

Please drive by the unit first, then call our office to schedule a showing! (916)988-4663.



(RLNE5620467)